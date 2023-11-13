DJ Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 10-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 448.9587 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 216428 CODE: HLTW LN ISIN: LU0533033311

November 13, 2023 09:41 ET (14:41 GMT)