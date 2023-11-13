DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) (AEME LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Nov-2023 / 15:43 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 10-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 57.4211 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44466686 CODE: AEME LN ISIN: LU1437017350 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437017350 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEME LN Sequence No.: 284372 EQS News ID: 1771665 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 13, 2023 09:43 ET (14:43 GMT)