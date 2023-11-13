DJ Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist (COUK LN) Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Nov-2023 / 15:43 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 119.2462 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 39956 CODE: COUK LN ISIN: LU1407891602 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407891602 Category Code: NAV TIDM: COUK LN Sequence No.: 284362 EQS News ID: 1771645 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 13, 2023 09:43 ET (14:43 GMT)