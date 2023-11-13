DJ Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIL LN) Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Nov-2023 / 15:52 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 79.7471 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5136238 CODE: ASIL LN ISIN: LU1900068914 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900068914 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ASIL LN Sequence No.: 284484 EQS News ID: 1771891 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 13, 2023