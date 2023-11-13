DJ Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUK LN) Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Nov-2023 / 15:53 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.4557 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31043831 CODE: LCUK LN ISIN: LU1781541096 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541096 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUK LN Sequence No.: 284445 EQS News ID: 1771813 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1771813&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2023 09:54 ET (14:54 GMT)