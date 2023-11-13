DJ Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C) (BYBU LN) Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Nov-2023 / 15:54 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 10-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 243.9876 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 148729 CODE: BYBU LN ISIN: LU1681048556 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681048556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BYBU LN Sequence No.: 284433 EQS News ID: 1771789 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 13, 2023 09:54 ET (14:54 GMT)