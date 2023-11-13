New fund will support mission-driven initiatives to expand Hult's global impact

Hult International Business School has launched The President's Fund, the school's first-ever fundraising initiative. The President's Fund will serve as a vital link between the school and its non-profit mission to make an impact that matters. All funds received will be strategically invested and chosen by Hult President Matthew Lilley biennially. The President's Fund page can be found here.

"We are excited to launch The President's Fund because of the innovative programs and initiatives it will allow us to pursue, and because it will help us expand Hult's already impressive impact," said Dr. Lilley. "Hult is a globally-recognized school with cutting-edge programs. Only by increasing our investment in current and future Hult students will we be able to build on our commitment to transform even more lives through education."

Hult aims to raise an initial $2M through The President's Fund, earmarked for priority projects including growth of the school's Hult Scholar Grants program, which offers full tuition to deserving students around the world. Currently, the program serves undergraduate students; additional funding will allow Hult to expand the program to support postgraduate students, as well.

"By removing financial barriers, we can ensure that the most talented individuals from all backgrounds have the opportunity to thrive and become future leaders in the business world," said Dr. Lilley. "At Hult, we believe that investment in education is an investment in the future, both of the global economy and society at large. We look forward to using The President's Fund to support the Hult Scholar Grants and other programs to reach these goals."

Hult International Business School is triple-accredited and top-ranked by leading publications, including the Financial Times, the Economist, Forbes, and Bloomberg Businessweek. Currently celebrating its 20th anniversary, Hult offers a business-challenge based curriculum to students across 150 nationalities. Hult has permanent campuses in Boston, London, San Francisco, and Dubai.

For media requests and other inquiries, please contact erin.brown@hult.edu.

About Hult International Business School

Hult is the business school for Those Made to Do. We believe that theory is good, but practice is better. Hult's mission is to create a better future for all by inspiring and challenging our community to make an impact that matters. Educational offerings include undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctorate level programs. To learn about Hult International Business School and its mission, visit us here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231113303176/en/

Contacts:

Erin Brown

Global PR Director

Hult International Business School

erin.brown@hult.edu