Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIE LN) Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Nov-2023 / 16:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 10-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 25.3993 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1346022 CODE: PRIE LN ISIN: LU1931974262

November 13, 2023 10:05 ET (15:05 GMT)