Ideon Media Appoints First Chief Revenue Officer RJ Pauloski

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / Toronto-based Ideon Media, Canada's largest digital rep firm with Canadian-owned-publications, is thrilled to announce RJ Pauloski in the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer.

Pauloski is a two decade veteran of the Canadian digital advertising industry, specializing in leading digital media businesses and developing commercialization and monetization strategies for digital media and ad tech assets.

As Ideon's first-ever CRO, Pauloski will be responsible for advertising revenue across Ideon Media's robust offering of both Canadian-owned and major global publishers.

RJ Pauloski, CRO at Ideon Media

"I am thrilled to join the talented Ideon Media team and contribute to the company's continued success," says RJ Pauloski, Chief Revenue Officer at Ideon Media. "Ideon's customer focus and differentiated solutions are uniquely positioned to make a lasting impact on the Canadian digital media space and I am eager to leverage my experience to help drive innovation, deepen partnerships and further strengthen our presence in the industry."

"We're excited to welcome RJ on board as our first-ever Chief Revenue Officer", says Kevin Bartus, President & CEO at Ideon Media. "For Ideon Media, it represents the beginning of a significant evolution in the professionalism of our offerings and market position. Over the course of 2024 we will be rolling out a series of new capabilities led by RJ and our already stellar Ideon team."

Before joining Ideon Media, Pauloski held various leadership roles across digital media and ad tech, including positions at Microsoft, Teads, Reddit, Verizon Media/AOL, 20th Century Fox and as a founder of venture backed startups. RJ also currently serves on the IAB Canada Board of Directors and has previously served on the IAB's Publisher and Digital Video Committees.

For more information on Ideon Media visit https://ideonmedia.com.

ABOUT IDEON MEDIA

Ideon Media is Canada's largest digital rep firm, with several major global publisher companies under its umbrella, including Apartment Therapy Media, BDG Media, Reader's Digest Media, MediaTonik, Nativo, VICE Media, Vox Media, IGN, Valnet, Kidoz and Sing Tao Media Group. Ideon also owns and operates several sites, including SavvyMom, 29Secrets, and AmongMen. This massive scale reaches passion-driven audiences - over 19 million unduplicated Canadian consumers (Comscore, September 2023) - across sports, entertainment, pop culture, parenting, fashion & beauty, wellness, news, tech, gaming and more. Ideon specializes in custom content programs created by its award-winning in-house editorial team, influencer programs, events, performance network, proprietary data, and analytics.

