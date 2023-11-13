Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13

FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd ("the Company") announces that on 13 November 2023 the Company bought into Treasury 166 of its own shares at a price of 595.00 pence per share.

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 91,100,066 of which 166 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 91,099,900.

The above figure (91,099,900) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.