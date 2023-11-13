Hometown Social, LLC: Buc-ee's to Debut New Travel Center in Springfield, MO, on Dec. 11

New Location Will Be the First Buc-ee's in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, MO / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, will unveil its newest travel center in Springfield, Missouri, on Monday, December 11, 2023. Doors will open to the public at 6 a.m. CST, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. CST. Local and state leaders will attend the celebration.

Located at 3284 N. Mulroy Road, Buc-ee's Springfield is the first Buc-ee's travel center in Missouri. Buc-ee's Springfield will occupy 53,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go. Buc-ee's favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available as well.

State and local leaders attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony will include Springfield Mayor Ken McClure, Springfield Councilman Abe McGull and more.

After the opening of Buc-ee's Springfield, Buc-ee's will operate 47 stores across Texas and the South. Buc-ee's Springfield is the first Buc-ee's location in Missouri. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee's has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Buc-ee's announced plans for the first Virginia location earlier this year.

"Springfield is rich with history that attracts travelers from all across the country, and we are honored to be opening our first store in the birthplace of Route 66!" said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "We are thrilled to bring Buc-ee's to the community and treat our road-trippers to the hospitality that Missouri is known for."

Buc-ee's Springfield will bring 200 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation. Buc-ee's remains committed to providing a friendly, safe and fun stop for travelers everywhere.

About Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's is the world's most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's now has 34 stores across Texas, including the world's largest convenience store, as well as 12 locations in other states. Buc-ee's is known for pristine bathrooms, a large amount of fueling positions, friendly service, Buc-ee's apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee's has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

