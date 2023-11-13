TPN.health Welcomes Michael Gorton to its Board of Directors

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / TPN.health, an education and engagement platform for the behavioral health community, welcomes Michael Gorton to its Board of Directors. Mr. Gorton, the Founder of Teladoc and Recuro Health, is a 15-time serial entrepreneur. He has created tens of billions of dollars in net worth from companies he started, making him a prominent figure in business and innovation. He is widely recognized as one of the pioneers of telemedicine and digital health, contributing significantly to the growth of an industry now valued at a staggering half-trillion dollars.

"TPN.heath recognizes the acute need for fundamental changes in the delivery of behavioral health services that are enabled by digital technologies and networks", said Mr. Gorton. "Their early leadership in connecting the behavioral health provider community through its technology will allow TPN.health to quickly expand their dominance in the Gulf Coast region throughout the rest of the country."

"Michael joining the board is an affirmation of our team, mission, and vision for the digital infrastructure of behavioral health", said CEO and co-founder Trevor Colhoun. "His presence on the board also brings a wealth of connections and partnerships that will help us expand our reach and impact in the industry."

TPN.health's market place of over 32,000 licensed practitioners, professional associations, treatment centers, and insurance companies, is providing essential support and resources to the behavioral health community. With Michael Gorton's extensive experience and visionary leadership, TPN.health is poised for continued growth and success in the healthcare and telemedicine sectors nationwide.

