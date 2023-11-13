Yum! Brands: KFC Launches Club To Help UK Youth Gain First-Time Jobs

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / Yum! Brands

Originally published by Networld Media Group on QSRweb.com

KFC is launching an inclusive U.K. members club dubbed The Kentucky Club, to help young people gain a fair shot at a first job, according to a press release.

The Kentucky Club will open at The Compound in Birmingham on Oct. 27 and will offer inspirational talks from YouTubers and educational development programming from U.K. Youth, Apprentice Nation, 4Skills and LADBible.

Image courtesy of Adobe

