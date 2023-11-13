Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Die nächste 5.000%-Kursrakete vor Abflug?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
13.11.23
16:30 Uhr
117,05 Euro
-0,85
-0,72 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
116,75117,2017:59
116,75117,2017:59
ACCESSWIRE
13.11.2023 | 17:26
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yum! Brands: KFC Launches Club To Help UK Youth Gain First-Time Jobs

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / Yum! Brands

Originally published by Networld Media Group on QSRweb.com

KFC is launching an inclusive U.K. members club dubbed The Kentucky Club, to help young people gain a fair shot at a first job, according to a press release.

The Kentucky Club will open at The Compound in Birmingham on Oct. 27 and will offer inspirational talks from YouTubers and educational development programming from U.K. Youth, Apprentice Nation, 4Skills and LADBible.

Continue reading here.

Image courtesy of Adobe

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/802659/kfc-launches-club-to-help-uk-youth-gain-first-time-jobs

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.