SCS Global Services: SCS Standards Releases Revised SCS Recycled Content Standard for Public Review

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / SCS Global Services / SCS Standards is pleased to announce that version 8.0 of the SCS-103 Certification Standard for Recycled Content is now available for public review and comments.

The Standard was first introduced in 1989 in response to the burgeoning interest in recycled content claims and the introduction of innovative new recycling technologies. More than three decades later, the demand for recycled products and materials continues to grow.

Key Updates in Version 8.0

Inclusion of an alternative method for verifying traceability and chain of custody within the supply chain. Operators undergoing certification may now employ a Mass Balance Allocation method for chemically recycled content (Section 8).

Inclusion of new requirements for minimum recycled content thresholds (Section 7.1 and 8.1).

Recognition of external certification programs (Section 2.3).

The public is welcome to provide comments on the version 8.0 updates to the Standard until December 22, 2023. To submit comments, please reach out to standards@scsstandards.org, or visit https://www.scsstandards.org/standards/recycled-content-standard.

About SCS Standards

SCS Standards is a non-profit organization committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent and collaborative approach. SCS Standards is an affiliate of Scientific Certification Systems, Inc., and is its official affiliate standards development body.

