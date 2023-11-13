Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 6 to November 10, 2023:
Transaction
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
(MIC Code)
06/11/2023
462,340
62.609597
28,946,921.08
XPAR
06/11/2023
288,882
62.638970
18,095,270.93
CEUX
06/11/2023
68,274
62.629811
4,275,987.72
TQEX
06/11/2023
32,279
62.643579
2,022,072.09
AQEU
07/11/2023
471,000
61.711578
29,066,153.24
XPAR
07/11/2023
365,500
61.693750
22,549,065.63
CEUX
07/11/2023
72,000
61.685616
4,441,364.35
TQEX
07/11/2023
44,000
61.672833
2,713,604.65
AQEU
08/11/2023
652,639
61.169582
39,921,654.83
XPAR
08/11/2023
290,000
61.164995
17,737,848.55
CEUX
08/11/2023
75,000
61.174318
4,588,073.85
TQEX
08/11/2023
45,000
61.163862
2,752,373.79
AQEU
09/11/2023
601,000
60.955042
36,633,980.24
XPAR
09/11/2023
276,662
60.919640
16,854,149.44
CEUX
09/11/2023
82,000
60.963280
4,998,988.96
TQEX
09/11/2023
40,000
60.936430
2,437,457.20
AQEU
10/11/2023
636,399
62.108634
39,525,872.57
XPAR
10/11/2023
300,000
62.124431
18,637,329.30
CEUX
10/11/2023
70,000
62.146867
|
4,350,280.69
TQEX
10/11/2023
40,000
62.162381
2,486,495.24
AQEU
Total
4,912,975
61.680539
303,034,944.34
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
Cautionary Note
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
