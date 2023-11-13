Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 6 to November 10, 2023:

(EUR) Market (MIC Code) 06/11/2023 462,340 62.609597 28,946,921.08 XPAR 06/11/2023 288,882 62.638970 18,095,270.93 CEUX 06/11/2023 68,274 62.629811 4,275,987.72 TQEX 06/11/2023 32,279 62.643579 2,022,072.09 AQEU 07/11/2023 471,000 61.711578 29,066,153.24 XPAR 07/11/2023 365,500 61.693750 22,549,065.63 CEUX 07/11/2023 72,000 61.685616 4,441,364.35 TQEX 07/11/2023 44,000 61.672833 2,713,604.65 AQEU 08/11/2023 652,639 61.169582 39,921,654.83 XPAR 08/11/2023 290,000 61.164995 17,737,848.55 CEUX 08/11/2023 75,000 61.174318 4,588,073.85 TQEX 08/11/2023 45,000 61.163862 2,752,373.79 AQEU 09/11/2023 601,000 60.955042 36,633,980.24 XPAR 09/11/2023 276,662 60.919640 16,854,149.44 CEUX 09/11/2023 82,000 60.963280 4,998,988.96 TQEX 09/11/2023 40,000 60.936430 2,437,457.20 AQEU 10/11/2023 636,399 62.108634 39,525,872.57 XPAR 10/11/2023 300,000 62.124431 18,637,329.30 CEUX 10/11/2023 70,000 62.146867 4,350,280.69 TQEX 10/11/2023 40,000 62.162381 2,486,495.24 AQEU Total 4,912,975 61.680539 303,034,944.34

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, more sustainable, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

