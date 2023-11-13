Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13

13 November 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 400,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 484.460p. The highest price paid per share was 486.900p and the lowest price paid per share was 481.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0497% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 502,019,300 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 805,240,491. Rightmove holds 11,794,289 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

1223

482.10

08:15:33

682

482.10

08:15:33

682

482.10

08:15:33

87

482.10

08:15:33

224

482.10

08:15:33

916

481.60

08:17:04

318

481.60

08:17:04

1182

482.50

08:20:00

1171

482.50

08:20:00

1462

482.30

08:20:00

90

482.10

08:20:18

1268

482.10

08:20:18

1218

481.80

08:22:16

950

482.80

08:28:01

138

482.80

08:28:01

836

482.80

08:28:01

1000

482.80

08:28:01

682

482.70

08:28:01

87

482.70

08:28:01

578

482.80

08:28:01

87

482.80

08:28:01

1156

482.80

08:28:01

1357

482.10

08:30:37

3215

483.80

08:38:12

586

483.70

08:42:15

1574

483.70

08:42:15

1128

483.70

08:42:15

737

483.70

08:42:15

1638

483.80

08:45:09

1296

483.70

08:45:18

1380

483.30

08:45:43

1000

484.00

08:49:04

608

484.00

08:49:04

917

484.00

08:52:45

738

484.00

08:52:45

87

483.70

08:54:47

2086

483.70

08:54:47

59

483.70

08:54:47

1234

483.70

08:54:47

907

483.60

08:58:38

413

483.60

08:58:38

712

483.30

08:58:53

564

483.30

08:58:53

1609

484.10

09:06:38

1115

484.10

09:06:38

1314

484.10

09:06:38

191

484.00

09:06:38

659

484.00

09:06:38

659

484.00

09:06:38

87

484.00

09:06:38

623

484.60

09:08:25

586

484.60

09:08:25

1289

485.00

09:13:09

1289

485.00

09:13:09

631

485.00

09:13:59

713

485.00

09:13:59

87

485.00

09:13:59

1309

484.80

09:14:04

1133

485.50

09:19:23

1131

485.70

09:24:12

131

485.50

09:24:47

1128

485.50

09:24:47

1000

485.50

09:24:47

569

485.40

09:24:47

682

485.40

09:24:47

87

485.40

09:24:47

1170

484.60

09:28:22

1117

486.20

09:36:12

532

486.20

09:36:52

718

486.20

09:36:52

1332

486.20

09:36:52

698

486.10

09:36:53

870

486.10

09:36:53

111

485.80

09:36:53

1236

485.80

09:36:53

1296

486.30

09:44:13

1176

486.30

09:44:13

1351

485.90

09:48:23

294

485.90

09:48:23

1000

485.90

09:48:23

87

486.90

09:56:52

990

486.80

09:58:53

116

486.80

09:58:53

3

486.90

09:58:53

1216

486.90

09:58:53

577

486.90

09:58:53

1485

486.90

09:58:53

916

486.90

09:58:53

1377

486.60

09:58:56

608

486.50

10:00:12

654

486.50

10:00:12

41

486.30

10:04:19

523

486.30

10:04:19

531

486.30

10:04:19

1270

486.00

10:06:04

1177

485.80

10:06:16

484

485.70

10:11:10

2

485.70

10:11:10

736

485.70

10:11:10

1165

485.50

10:11:18

1144

485.10

10:13:48

1167

486.20

10:19:02

87

486.30

10:19:02

505

486.30

10:19:02

575

486.30

10:19:02

850

486.20

10:19:02

513

486.30

10:21:41

1195

486.30

10:21:41

694

486.30

10:21:41

1386

486.70

10:25:10

1398

486.50

10:25:56

87

486.50

10:25:56

768

486.60

10:25:56

682

486.60

10:25:56

690

486.20

10:30:39

525

486.20

10:30:39

1252

486.00

10:30:39

563

486.20

10:36:09

804

486.20

10:36:09

1174

485.90

10:37:15

1131

485.10

10:38:55

660

484.90

10:42:21

632

484.90

10:42:21

1164

485.00

10:47:31

536

485.40

10:48:38

745

485.40

10:48:38

1115

485.40

10:50:30

1543

486.30

10:57:08

87

486.60

11:01:34

850

486.60

11:01:34

598

486.70

11:01:34

84

486.70

11:01:34

682

486.70

11:01:34

87

486.70

11:01:34

740

486.70

11:01:34

1000

486.30

11:02:00

723

486.30

11:02:00

1337

486.40

11:04:32

656

486.60

11:11:00

1023

486.60

11:11:00

1300

486.70

11:12:17

1095

486.60

11:12:17

792

486.60

11:12:17

978

486.40

11:13:03

316

486.40

11:13:03

1138

486.40

11:21:05

1269

486.40

11:21:05

87

486.40

11:21:05

682

486.40

11:21:05

453

486.40

11:21:05

46

486.40

11:21:05

1287

486.10

11:28:35

1267

486.10

11:28:35

1118

486.50

11:30:20

103

486.20

11:30:47

87

486.20

11:30:47

227

486.30

11:30:47

87

486.30

11:30:47

850

486.30

11:30:47

164

486.20

11:34:44

1000

486.20

11:34:44

1154

486.10

11:40:05

1247

485.90

11:42:39

757

485.70

11:42:43

556

485.70

11:42:43

1287

485.70

11:49:30

277

485.60

11:51:05

913

485.60

11:51:05

550

485.20

11:51:54

602

485.20

11:51:54

1270

486.10

12:01:41

87

486.00

12:01:41

850

486.00

12:01:41

645

486.30

12:03:42

696

486.30

12:03:42

1105

486.30

12:05:46

1226

486.30

12:05:46

8

486.00

12:07:35

1476

486.00

12:07:35

87

485.70

12:08:32

1140

485.60

12:11:06

153

485.60

12:11:06

556

485.40

12:11:16

713

485.40

12:11:16

1066

485.10

12:13:19

45

485.10

12:13:19

656

485.10

12:18:50

602

485.10

12:18:50

400

484.90

12:20:05

179

484.90

12:22:40

1033

484.90

12:22:40

929

484.90

12:22:40

71

484.90

12:22:40

363

484.60

12:26:10

736

484.60

12:26:10

162

484.70

12:29:24

982

484.70

12:29:24

87

485.00

12:30:50

985

485.40

12:34:08

759

485.40

12:34:08

27

485.90

12:37:58

404

485.90

12:37:58

1291

485.90

12:37:58

869

485.90

12:37:58

395

486.20

12:40:29

835

486.20

12:40:29

1345

486.00

12:41:11

984

485.80

12:42:33

346

485.80

12:42:33

280

485.80

12:42:33

136

485.80

12:42:33

850

485.80

12:42:33

101

485.00

12:51:07

1000

485.00

12:51:07

429

485.40

12:52:24

722

485.40

12:53:18

1173

485.20

12:55:31

543

485.10

12:59:25

743

485.10

12:59:25

215

485.30

13:05:37

928

485.30

13:05:37

1143

485.20

13:05:45

1327

485.20

13:05:45

50

485.10

13:06:09

200

485.10

13:06:09

101

485.10

13:06:09

825

485.10

13:06:09

621

485.10

13:09:33

626

485.10

13:09:33

1224

484.90

13:11:56

2538

484.90

13:21:15

1232

484.80

13:21:17

1326

485.00

13:22:44

1261

484.60

13:26:30

15

484.60

13:26:30

102

484.50

13:27:55

953

485.20

13:31:25

1000

485.20

13:31:25

564

485.20

13:31:30

676

485.20

13:31:30

1199

485.10

13:32:21

1139

485.10

13:32:21

846

485.40

13:33:19

87

485.40

13:33:19

682

485.40

13:33:19

1413

485.50

13:34:47

518

485.40

13:34:51

795

485.40

13:34:51

573

485.40

13:34:51

606

485.40

13:34:51

197

485.10

13:35:28

948

485.10

13:35:56

303

484.80

13:36:49

1000

484.80

13:36:49

1042

484.80

13:36:49

87

484.80

13:36:49

1331

484.60

13:41:49

667

484.60

13:42:23

490

484.60

13:42:23

87

484.60

13:42:23

102

484.60

13:42:23

21

484.40

13:43:35

667

484.40

13:43:54

548

484.40

13:43:54

87

484.50

13:47:08

324

484.50

13:47:08

167

484.40

13:47:26

1053

484.40

13:47:26

2764

484.40

13:52:21

656

484.30

13:52:26

663

484.30

13:52:26

1364

484.20

13:55:09

1185

484.10

13:56:04

87

484.10

13:59:24

1124

484.00

13:59:24

1341

484.10

13:59:24

178

483.90

14:01:42

997

483.90

14:01:42

1250

483.90

14:01:42

780

483.60

14:02:17

501

483.60

14:02:17

1223

483.60

14:04:44

52

483.60

14:04:44

375

483.50

14:05:32

812

483.50

14:05:32

368

483.50

14:06:28

759

483.50

14:06:28

507

483.50

14:07:00

804

483.50

14:07:00

396

483.30

14:10:00

921

483.30

14:10:00

1138

483.10

14:11:36

1247

482.70

14:14:43

99

482.70

14:14:43

279

482.70

14:15:12

1000

482.70

14:15:12

77

482.70

14:15:12

1326

482.70

14:18:06

274

482.50

14:21:27

1000

482.50

14:21:27

856

482.50

14:22:30

457

482.50

14:22:30

1128

482.20

14:23:55

1157

483.60

14:29:01

1265

483.50

14:29:01

1002

483.30

14:29:08

263

483.30

14:29:08

92

484.20

14:30:22

42

484.10

14:30:39

682

484.10

14:30:39

682

484.10

14:30:39

920

484.10

14:31:23

1361

484.10

14:31:23

739

484.10

14:31:23

400

483.70

14:31:25

400

483.70

14:31:25

1247

484.10

14:33:21

108

484

14:33:21

1331

484

14:33:21

1266

484

14:34:41

239

484

14:34:41

912

484

14:34:41

272

484

14:34:41

1598

484

14:34:41

1003

484

14:35:39

1

484

14:35:39

1

484

14:35:39

102

484

14:35:39

36

484

14:35:39

462

483

14:35:39

400

483

14:35:39

300

483

14:35:39

209

483

14:35:42

1350

483

14:36:53

1050

483

14:36:58

300

483

14:36:58

1113

483

14:39:30

42

483

14:39:30

1240

483

14:40:14

115

483

14:40:14

1714

483

14:40:17

1381

483

14:41:41

289

483

14:42:41

871

483

14:42:41

296

483

14:44:01

172

483

14:44:01

524

483

14:44:01

896

483

14:44:01

300

483

14:44:01

4

483

14:44:01

4

483

14:44:01

300

483

14:44:01

38

483

14:44:04

680

483

14:44:04

200

483

14:44:04

2173

483

14:47:03

432

483

14:47:04

295

483

14:47:04

588

483

14:47:04

1113

483

14:47:04

1329

483

14:48:26

1180

483

14:48:39

198

483

14:48:39

474

483

14:48:39

682

483

14:48:39

1374

483

14:50:18

84

483

14:50:18

682

483

14:50:18

337

483

14:50:18

183

483

14:52:30

1000

483

14:52:30

20

483

14:52:30

1346

483

14:55:02

1139

482

14:55:02

110

483

14:55:02

535

483

14:55:02

682

483

14:55:02

85

483

14:55:02

1

482

14:55:10

213

482

14:55:10

345

482

14:56:00

1

482

14:56:00

807

482

14:56:00

1316

482

14:57:05

1256

482

14:58:25

1194

481

14:58:53

56

481

14:58:53

1215

481

15:00:19

87

481

15:00:19

682

481

15:00:19

1768

483

15:04:36

2536

483

15:04:36

1607

483

15:06:28

1265

483

15:06:39

655

483

15:06:39

1273

483

15:06:54

514

483

15:06:54

503

483

15:07:33

665

483

15:07:33

1242

483

15:09:03

1043

483

15:09:48

682

483

15:09:48

970

483

15:10:44

215

483

15:10:44

87

483

15:10:44

255

483

15:11:57

1000

483

15:11:57

633

483

15:13:05

20

483

15:13:29

702

483

15:13:29

430

483

15:13:29

400

483

15:13:29

497

483

15:13:29

342

483

15:13:30

600

483

15:13:30

7

483

15:13:30

200

483

15:13:30

100

483

15:13:31

81

483

15:13:31

100

483

15:15:42

1000

483

15:15:42

1225

483

15:15:52

682

484

15:21:09

87

484

15:21:09

2015

484

15:21:15

1492

484

15:21:15

1703

483

15:21:34

4374

484

15:26:43

682

484

15:28:29

1245

484

15:28:39

1515

484

15:28:53

1271

484

15:30:53

496

484

15:30:53

682

484

15:30:53

682

484

15:30:53

87

484

15:30:53

1289

485

15:32:42

749

485

15:35:31

389

485

15:35:31

1150

485

15:35:31

1192

485

15:35:31

1288

485

15:36:58

1114

485

15:36:58

1222

484

15:37:15

309

484

15:37:47

1018

484

15:37:47

1287

484

15:38:59

677

484

15:41:45

471

484

15:41:45

682

483

15:41:45

87

483

15:41:45

114

484

15:41:45

682

484

15:41:45

1248

484

15:43:25

1315

483

15:44:45

682

484

15:47:44

975

484

15:47:44

1496

484

15:47:44

1147

484

15:48:06

926

484

15:48:06

544

484

15:48:06

1203

484

15:50:51

1821

484

15:51:51

2470

484

15:54:24

339

484

15:54:24

1309

484

15:54:33

57

484

15:54:33

1296

484

15:54:33

712

484

15:58:01

716

484

15:58:01

1261

484

15:58:01

87

484

15:58:02

850

484

15:58:02

767

484

16:00:16

1210

484

16:00:16

209

484

16:00:48

372

484

16:00:48

700

484

16:00:48

1334

484

16:01:38

1250

484

16:02:26

849

484

16:03:10

442

484

16:03:10

86

485

16:04:25

1271

485

16:04:25

180

485

16:05:28

942

485

16:05:28

502

485

16:05:30

682

485

16:05:30

1007

485

16:05:30

380

485

16:05:30

521

485

16:06:29

87

485

16:06:29

639

485

16:06:29

1355

485

16:07:02

138

485

16:07:59

145

485

16:08:09

27

485

16:08:11

40

485

16:08:11

112

485

16:08:11

225

485

16:09:04

1056

485

16:09:04

417

485

16:09:04

913

485

16:10:04

402

485

16:10:04

1280

485

16:10:50

64

485

16:10:50

285

485

16:10:50

89

485

16:10:50

682

485

16:10:50

64

485

16:12:05

335

485

16:12:05

682

485

16:12:19

300

485

16:12:19

64

485

16:12:19

164

486

16:14:10

1000

486

16:14:10

132

486

16:14:10

87

485

16:14:10

1453

486

16:14:41

682

486

16:15:19

87

486

16:15:19

682

486

16:15:32

87

486

16:15:32

87

486

16:15:32

478

486

16:15:34

682

486

16:15:34

1153

486

16:16:16

507

486

16:16:52

682

486

16:16:52

87

485

16:18:49

349

485

16:18:49

100

486

16:18:51

1226

486

16:18:51

899

485

16:19:49

460

485

16:19:49

557

485

16:20:47

749

485

16:20:47

1211

485

16:20:50

87

486

16:21:36

682

486

16:21:36

87

486

16:21:36

87

486

16:21:36

87

486

16:21:36

87

486

16:21:36

1215

485

16:22:04

25

485

16:22:20

854

486

16:22:38

17

486

16:22:38

898

486

16:22:38

87

486

16:23:08

21

486

16:23:08

1340

486

16:23:08

602

486

16:23:33


