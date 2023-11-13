Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13
13 November 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 400,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 484.460p. The highest price paid per share was 486.900p and the lowest price paid per share was 481.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0497% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 502,019,300 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 805,240,491. Rightmove holds 11,794,289 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
1223
482.10
08:15:33
682
482.10
08:15:33
682
482.10
08:15:33
87
482.10
08:15:33
224
482.10
08:15:33
916
481.60
08:17:04
318
481.60
08:17:04
1182
482.50
08:20:00
1171
482.50
08:20:00
1462
482.30
08:20:00
90
482.10
08:20:18
1268
482.10
08:20:18
1218
481.80
08:22:16
950
482.80
08:28:01
138
482.80
08:28:01
836
482.80
08:28:01
1000
482.80
08:28:01
682
482.70
08:28:01
87
482.70
08:28:01
578
482.80
08:28:01
87
482.80
08:28:01
1156
482.80
08:28:01
1357
482.10
08:30:37
3215
483.80
08:38:12
586
483.70
08:42:15
1574
483.70
08:42:15
1128
483.70
08:42:15
737
483.70
08:42:15
1638
483.80
08:45:09
1296
483.70
08:45:18
1380
483.30
08:45:43
1000
484.00
08:49:04
608
484.00
08:49:04
917
484.00
08:52:45
738
484.00
08:52:45
87
483.70
08:54:47
2086
483.70
08:54:47
59
483.70
08:54:47
1234
483.70
08:54:47
907
483.60
08:58:38
413
483.60
08:58:38
712
483.30
08:58:53
564
483.30
08:58:53
1609
484.10
09:06:38
1115
484.10
09:06:38
1314
484.10
09:06:38
191
484.00
09:06:38
659
484.00
09:06:38
659
484.00
09:06:38
87
484.00
09:06:38
623
484.60
09:08:25
586
484.60
09:08:25
1289
485.00
09:13:09
1289
485.00
09:13:09
631
485.00
09:13:59
713
485.00
09:13:59
87
485.00
09:13:59
1309
484.80
09:14:04
1133
485.50
09:19:23
1131
485.70
09:24:12
131
485.50
09:24:47
1128
485.50
09:24:47
1000
485.50
09:24:47
569
485.40
09:24:47
682
485.40
09:24:47
87
485.40
09:24:47
1170
484.60
09:28:22
1117
486.20
09:36:12
532
486.20
09:36:52
718
486.20
09:36:52
1332
486.20
09:36:52
698
486.10
09:36:53
870
486.10
09:36:53
111
485.80
09:36:53
1236
485.80
09:36:53
1296
486.30
09:44:13
1176
486.30
09:44:13
1351
485.90
09:48:23
294
485.90
09:48:23
1000
485.90
09:48:23
87
486.90
09:56:52
990
486.80
09:58:53
116
486.80
09:58:53
3
486.90
09:58:53
1216
486.90
09:58:53
577
486.90
09:58:53
1485
486.90
09:58:53
916
486.90
09:58:53
1377
486.60
09:58:56
608
486.50
10:00:12
654
486.50
10:00:12
41
486.30
10:04:19
523
486.30
10:04:19
531
486.30
10:04:19
1270
486.00
10:06:04
1177
485.80
10:06:16
484
485.70
10:11:10
2
485.70
10:11:10
736
485.70
10:11:10
1165
485.50
10:11:18
1144
485.10
10:13:48
1167
486.20
10:19:02
87
486.30
10:19:02
505
486.30
10:19:02
575
486.30
10:19:02
850
486.20
10:19:02
513
486.30
10:21:41
1195
486.30
10:21:41
694
486.30
10:21:41
1386
486.70
10:25:10
1398
486.50
10:25:56
87
486.50
10:25:56
768
486.60
10:25:56
682
486.60
10:25:56
690
486.20
10:30:39
525
486.20
10:30:39
1252
486.00
10:30:39
563
486.20
10:36:09
804
486.20
10:36:09
1174
485.90
10:37:15
1131
485.10
10:38:55
660
484.90
10:42:21
632
484.90
10:42:21
1164
485.00
10:47:31
536
485.40
10:48:38
745
485.40
10:48:38
1115
485.40
10:50:30
1543
486.30
10:57:08
87
486.60
11:01:34
850
486.60
11:01:34
598
486.70
11:01:34
84
486.70
11:01:34
682
486.70
11:01:34
87
486.70
11:01:34
740
486.70
11:01:34
1000
486.30
11:02:00
723
486.30
11:02:00
1337
486.40
11:04:32
656
486.60
11:11:00
1023
486.60
11:11:00
1300
486.70
11:12:17
1095
486.60
11:12:17
792
486.60
11:12:17
978
486.40
11:13:03
316
486.40
11:13:03
1138
486.40
11:21:05
1269
486.40
11:21:05
87
486.40
11:21:05
682
486.40
11:21:05
453
486.40
11:21:05
46
486.40
11:21:05
1287
486.10
11:28:35
1267
486.10
11:28:35
1118
486.50
11:30:20
103
486.20
11:30:47
87
486.20
11:30:47
227
486.30
11:30:47
87
486.30
11:30:47
850
486.30
11:30:47
164
486.20
11:34:44
1000
486.20
11:34:44
1154
486.10
11:40:05
1247
485.90
11:42:39
757
485.70
11:42:43
556
485.70
11:42:43
1287
485.70
11:49:30
277
485.60
11:51:05
913
485.60
11:51:05
550
485.20
11:51:54
602
485.20
11:51:54
1270
486.10
12:01:41
87
486.00
12:01:41
850
486.00
12:01:41
645
486.30
12:03:42
696
486.30
12:03:42
1105
486.30
12:05:46
1226
486.30
12:05:46
8
486.00
12:07:35
1476
486.00
12:07:35
87
485.70
12:08:32
1140
485.60
12:11:06
153
485.60
12:11:06
556
485.40
12:11:16
713
485.40
12:11:16
1066
485.10
12:13:19
45
485.10
12:13:19
656
485.10
12:18:50
602
485.10
12:18:50
400
484.90
12:20:05
179
484.90
12:22:40
1033
484.90
12:22:40
929
484.90
12:22:40
71
484.90
12:22:40
363
484.60
12:26:10
736
484.60
12:26:10
162
484.70
12:29:24
982
484.70
12:29:24
87
485.00
12:30:50
985
485.40
12:34:08
759
485.40
12:34:08
27
485.90
12:37:58
404
485.90
12:37:58
1291
485.90
12:37:58
869
485.90
12:37:58
395
486.20
12:40:29
835
486.20
12:40:29
1345
486.00
12:41:11
984
485.80
12:42:33
346
485.80
12:42:33
280
485.80
12:42:33
136
485.80
12:42:33
850
485.80
12:42:33
101
485.00
12:51:07
1000
485.00
12:51:07
429
485.40
12:52:24
722
485.40
12:53:18
1173
485.20
12:55:31
543
485.10
12:59:25
743
485.10
12:59:25
215
485.30
13:05:37
928
485.30
13:05:37
1143
485.20
13:05:45
1327
485.20
13:05:45
50
485.10
13:06:09
200
485.10
13:06:09
101
485.10
13:06:09
825
485.10
13:06:09
621
485.10
13:09:33
626
485.10
13:09:33
1224
484.90
13:11:56
2538
484.90
13:21:15
1232
484.80
13:21:17
1326
485.00
13:22:44
1261
484.60
13:26:30
15
484.60
13:26:30
102
484.50
13:27:55
953
485.20
13:31:25
1000
485.20
13:31:25
564
485.20
13:31:30
676
485.20
13:31:30
1199
485.10
13:32:21
1139
485.10
13:32:21
846
485.40
13:33:19
87
485.40
13:33:19
682
485.40
13:33:19
1413
485.50
13:34:47
518
485.40
13:34:51
795
485.40
13:34:51
573
485.40
13:34:51
606
485.40
13:34:51
197
485.10
13:35:28
948
485.10
13:35:56
303
484.80
13:36:49
1000
484.80
13:36:49
1042
484.80
13:36:49
87
484.80
13:36:49
1331
484.60
13:41:49
667
484.60
13:42:23
490
484.60
13:42:23
87
484.60
13:42:23
102
484.60
13:42:23
21
484.40
13:43:35
667
484.40
13:43:54
548
484.40
13:43:54
87
484.50
13:47:08
324
484.50
13:47:08
167
484.40
13:47:26
1053
484.40
13:47:26
2764
484.40
13:52:21
656
484.30
13:52:26
663
484.30
13:52:26
1364
484.20
13:55:09
1185
484.10
13:56:04
87
484.10
13:59:24
1124
484.00
13:59:24
1341
484.10
13:59:24
178
483.90
14:01:42
997
483.90
14:01:42
1250
483.90
14:01:42
780
483.60
14:02:17
501
483.60
14:02:17
1223
483.60
14:04:44
52
483.60
14:04:44
375
483.50
14:05:32
812
483.50
14:05:32
368
483.50
14:06:28
759
483.50
14:06:28
507
483.50
14:07:00
804
483.50
14:07:00
396
483.30
14:10:00
921
483.30
14:10:00
1138
483.10
14:11:36
1247
482.70
14:14:43
99
482.70
14:14:43
279
482.70
14:15:12
1000
482.70
14:15:12
77
482.70
14:15:12
1326
482.70
14:18:06
274
482.50
14:21:27
1000
482.50
14:21:27
856
482.50
14:22:30
457
482.50
14:22:30
1128
482.20
14:23:55
1157
483.60
14:29:01
1265
483.50
14:29:01
1002
483.30
14:29:08
263
483.30
14:29:08
92
484.20
14:30:22
42
484.10
14:30:39
682
484.10
14:30:39
682
484.10
14:30:39
920
484.10
14:31:23
1361
484.10
14:31:23
739
484.10
14:31:23
400
483.70
14:31:25
400
483.70
14:31:25
1247
484.10
14:33:21
108
484
14:33:21
1331
484
14:33:21
1266
484
14:34:41
239
484
14:34:41
912
484
14:34:41
272
484
14:34:41
1598
484
14:34:41
1003
484
14:35:39
1
484
14:35:39
1
484
14:35:39
102
484
14:35:39
36
484
14:35:39
462
483
14:35:39
400
483
14:35:39
300
483
14:35:39
209
483
14:35:42
1350
483
14:36:53
1050
483
14:36:58
300
483
14:36:58
1113
483
14:39:30
42
483
14:39:30
1240
483
14:40:14
115
483
14:40:14
1714
483
14:40:17
1381
483
14:41:41
289
483
14:42:41
871
483
14:42:41
296
483
14:44:01
172
483
14:44:01
524
483
14:44:01
896
483
14:44:01
300
483
14:44:01
4
483
14:44:01
4
483
14:44:01
300
483
14:44:01
38
483
14:44:04
680
483
14:44:04
200
483
14:44:04
2173
483
14:47:03
432
483
14:47:04
295
483
14:47:04
588
483
14:47:04
1113
483
14:47:04
1329
483
14:48:26
1180
483
14:48:39
198
483
14:48:39
474
483
14:48:39
682
483
14:48:39
1374
483
14:50:18
84
483
14:50:18
682
483
14:50:18
337
483
14:50:18
183
483
14:52:30
1000
483
14:52:30
20
483
14:52:30
1346
483
14:55:02
1139
482
14:55:02
110
483
14:55:02
535
483
14:55:02
682
483
14:55:02
85
483
14:55:02
1
482
14:55:10
213
482
14:55:10
345
482
14:56:00
1
482
14:56:00
807
482
14:56:00
1316
482
14:57:05
1256
482
14:58:25
1194
481
14:58:53
56
481
14:58:53
1215
481
15:00:19
87
481
15:00:19
682
481
15:00:19
1768
483
15:04:36
2536
483
15:04:36
1607
483
15:06:28
1265
483
15:06:39
655
483
15:06:39
1273
483
15:06:54
514
483
15:06:54
503
483
15:07:33
665
483
15:07:33
1242
483
15:09:03
1043
483
15:09:48
682
483
15:09:48
970
483
15:10:44
215
483
15:10:44
87
483
15:10:44
255
483
15:11:57
1000
483
15:11:57
633
483
15:13:05
20
483
15:13:29
702
483
15:13:29
430
483
15:13:29
400
483
15:13:29
497
483
15:13:29
342
483
15:13:30
600
483
15:13:30
7
483
15:13:30
200
483
15:13:30
100
483
15:13:31
81
483
15:13:31
100
483
15:15:42
1000
483
15:15:42
1225
483
15:15:52
682
484
15:21:09
87
484
15:21:09
2015
484
15:21:15
1492
484
15:21:15
1703
483
15:21:34
4374
484
15:26:43
682
484
15:28:29
1245
484
15:28:39
1515
484
15:28:53
1271
484
15:30:53
496
484
15:30:53
682
484
15:30:53
682
484
15:30:53
87
484
15:30:53
1289
485
15:32:42
749
485
15:35:31
389
485
15:35:31
1150
485
15:35:31
1192
485
15:35:31
1288
485
15:36:58
1114
485
15:36:58
1222
484
15:37:15
309
484
15:37:47
1018
484
15:37:47
1287
484
15:38:59
677
484
15:41:45
471
484
15:41:45
682
483
15:41:45
87
483
15:41:45
114
484
15:41:45
682
484
15:41:45
1248
484
15:43:25
1315
483
15:44:45
682
484
15:47:44
975
484
15:47:44
1496
484
15:47:44
1147
484
15:48:06
926
484
15:48:06
544
484
15:48:06
1203
484
15:50:51
1821
484
15:51:51
2470
484
15:54:24
339
484
15:54:24
1309
484
15:54:33
57
484
15:54:33
1296
484
15:54:33
712
484
15:58:01
716
484
15:58:01
1261
484
15:58:01
87
484
15:58:02
850
484
15:58:02
767
484
16:00:16
1210
484
16:00:16
209
484
16:00:48
372
484
16:00:48
700
484
16:00:48
1334
484
16:01:38
1250
484
16:02:26
849
484
16:03:10
442
484
16:03:10
86
485
16:04:25
1271
485
16:04:25
180
485
16:05:28
942
485
16:05:28
502
485
16:05:30
682
485
16:05:30
1007
485
16:05:30
380
485
16:05:30
521
485
16:06:29
87
485
16:06:29
639
485
16:06:29
1355
485
16:07:02
138
485
16:07:59
145
485
16:08:09
27
485
16:08:11
40
485
16:08:11
112
485
16:08:11
225
485
16:09:04
1056
485
16:09:04
417
485
16:09:04
913
485
16:10:04
402
485
16:10:04
1280
485
16:10:50
64
485
16:10:50
285
485
16:10:50
89
485
16:10:50
682
485
16:10:50
64
485
16:12:05
335
485
16:12:05
682
485
16:12:19
300
485
16:12:19
64
485
16:12:19
164
486
16:14:10
1000
486
16:14:10
132
486
16:14:10
87
485
16:14:10
1453
486
16:14:41
682
486
16:15:19
87
486
16:15:19
682
486
16:15:32
87
486
16:15:32
87
486
16:15:32
478
486
16:15:34
682
486
16:15:34
1153
486
16:16:16
507
486
16:16:52
682
486
16:16:52
87
485
16:18:49
349
485
16:18:49
100
486
16:18:51
1226
486
16:18:51
899
485
16:19:49
460
485
16:19:49
557
485
16:20:47
749
485
16:20:47
1211
485
16:20:50
87
486
16:21:36
682
486
16:21:36
87
486
16:21:36
87
486
16:21:36
87
486
16:21:36
87
486
16:21:36
1215
485
16:22:04
25
485
16:22:20
854
486
16:22:38
17
486
16:22:38
898
486
16:22:38
87
486
16:23:08
21
486
16:23:08
1340
486
16:23:08
602
486
16:23:33