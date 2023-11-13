Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues review on BlackRock Latin American IT (BRLA): Last man standing - committed to the region.



13-Nov-2023 / 17:17 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



London, UK, 13 November 2023 Edison issues review on BlackRock Latin American IT (BRLA): Last man standing - committed to the region BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust (BRLA) has two managers, Sam Vecht (lead) and Christoph Brinkmann (deputy). They highlight that Latin America has been overlooked by investors and the trust is now the only fund in the AIC Latin America sector. The managers are finding interesting opportunities in the region in their search for companies offering a niche product or service, which have long-term growth potential and are reasonably priced. BRLA offers a broad exposure to Latin America, with around 60% of the fund invested in Brazil, the largest country in the region. The Brazilian central bank was proactive in raising interest rates to combat higher inflation, real interest rates remain relatively high and the economy should benefit now that interest rates are coming down. BRLA has an attractive 5.6% dividend yield, based on the level of quarter-end NAVs rather than portfolio income, meaning that yield considerations do not interfere with stock selection. The trust is also attractively valued as its 14.8% discount is wider than its historical averages, with scope to narrow if there is an improvement in investor sentiment or the fund's performance.

Click here to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first company in-market 17 years ago, Edison has more than 100 employees and covers every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Sydney and Wellington. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Mel Jenner +44 (0)20 3077 5700 investmenttrusts@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



