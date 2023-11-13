Anzeige
Montag, 13.11.2023
ACCESSWIRE
13.11.2023 | 18:38
Baker Tilly: Debunking 5 Myths About Strategic Workforce Planning in the Public Sector

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / Baker Tilly

By: Caitlin Humrickhouse, Baker Tilly

Originally published by HR.com

Highlights:

  • Embrace flexibility in hiring by building a diverse candidate pipeline from different departments and divisions based on core competencies.
  • Identify high-potential employees, regardless of vacancies, and invest in their training and development to nurture a strong internal candidate pool.
  • Despite budget constraints, allocate resources strategically to maximize the return on investment in training and development.

Given the workforce challenges facing the public sector across the nation - difficulties recruiting the right talent, a competitive private sector labor market, and the silver tsunami of public servants retiring - successful cities, states and counties should consider a strategic approach to ensuring a robust workforce for years to come. One way to start strategic workforce management is to acknowledge and dispel five myths associated with workforce planning in the public sector.

Contact Baker Tilly

Image courtesy of HR.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Tilly
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/802716/debunking-5-myths-about-strategic-workforce-planning-in-the-public-sector

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
