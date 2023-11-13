Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The New Bar Offers Wine, Spirits, and Ready-to-drink Canned Cocktails, and Gives Travelers a Taste of Memphis through Craft Beer
BETHESDA, Maryland (Nov. 13, 2023) - Global restaurateur HMSHost, part of Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) and a world leader in creating dining for travel venues, announced today it has opened a new spot at Memphis International Airport (MEM) for travelers to get a taste of the city's renowned craft beverage scene: The Wise Omega Bodega.
The Wise Omega Bodega is HMSHost's third new dining venue to open at Memphis International Airport in 2023. Earlier this year, HMSHost opened outposts of Ramblin' Joe's Coffee and Chili's Grill & Bar.
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1772241
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1772241 13.11.2023 CET/CEST