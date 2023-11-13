Arkema successfully completed today a €700 million bond issue with a 6.5 year maturity and an annual coupon of 4.25%.

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

In line with its financing policy, the Group aims through this issue to continue to refinance its upcoming bond maturities and extend the average maturity of its debt.

Arkema is rated BBB+ by Standard Poor's (positive outlook) and Baa1 by Moody's (stable outlook).

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 91% of Group sales in 2022, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around 11.5 billion in 2022, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,100 employees worldwide.

Arkema

420 rue d'Estienne d'Orves 92705 Colombes Cedex France T +33 (0)1 49 00 80 80

French Société anonyme, registered at the Trade and Companies Register of Nanterre under

the number 445 074 685



Follow us on:

Twitter.com/Arkema_group

Linkedin.com/company/arkema

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231113179425/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations

Béatrice Zilm +33 (0)1 49 00 75 58 beatrice.zilm@arkema.com

Peter Farren +33 (0)1 49 00 73 12 peter.farren@arkema.com

Mathieu Briatta +33 (0)1 49 00 72 07 mathieu.briatta@arkema.com

Caroline Chung +33 (0)1 49 00 74 37 caroline.chung@arkema.com

Media

Anne Plaisance +33 (0)6 81 87 48 77 anne.plaisance@arkema.com