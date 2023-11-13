Exasol Espresso builds on faster, deeper, cheaper insights by providing lightning fast, AI-driven self-service analytics and data integration

Exasol Espresso, the world's fastest, most versatile query engine that plugs right into existing data stacks, today integrated with self-service analytics provider Veezoo. The integration enables customers to simply ask questions in natural language to query their database, and immediately get trusted answers from billions of rows of data. Veezoo's AI feature offers smart suggestions for follow-up questions to guide data exploration, transforming data analysis into an engaging, interactive experience.

Powered by Exasol's in-memory columnar database, Massively Parallel Processing (MPP) architecture and auto-tuning capabilities, Espresso serves as a business intelligence (BI) accelerator, turbocharging even the most complex queries while reducing costs. Exasol Espresso sits seamlessly as a consumption layer between the data lake or warehouse and any BI frontend, such as Tableau, MicroStrategy or Power BI, to transform BI into better insights, faster than anything else on the market.

"Self-service analytics needs a high-performance database to deliver insights in real-time," said João Pedro Monteiro, Co-Founder CTO of Veezoo. "Slow response times for queries will lead to a lag in receiving critical insights business users rely on for timely decisions. The integration of Exasol Espresso with Veezoo is a major milestone for bringing generative AI to organizations and enabling them to truly become data-driven."

Exasol Espresso customers harness the full potential of their data by extracting value through faster, cheaper, and deeper insights. In The Data Management Survey 24, an annual survey conducted by BARC (Business Application Research Center), Exasol received a perfect 10 out of 10 score for performance with 95% of surveyed users rating Exasol's performance as excellent or good. Customers participating in the BARC study stated Exasol offers "the best price-to-performance ratio" and "significantly fewer administrators needed to operate" with "fewer experts needed to set up the application."

"Espresso addresses what larger enterprises are currently struggling with scaling data costs and managing complexities," said Jörg Tewes, CEO of Exasol. "Most organizations are faced with the challenge of high total cost of ownership. Whether you're evaluating ways to leverage AI or looking to reduce costs while increasing performance, we see large enterprises in need of a solution that fits seamlessly into existing data stacks and starts generating value immediately."

Espresso customers like Uno-X have already seen these immediate and meaningful business critical benefits. "Previously, our BI team struggled with sluggish response times, with queries taking over 20 minutes as they competed with ERP system resources," said Rene Francis Lares, Information Technology System Manager at Uno-X. "After introducing Exasol Espresso as our acceleration layer, query response times have been slashed to less than 10 seconds. This has delivered significant benefits by empowering more business users to access data and make smarter data-driven decisions. Exasol Espresso has proven to be incredibly valuable for us."

Beyond the natural language querying, Espresso comes with a native connector to Data Virtuality Pipes which allows users to extract, transform, and load data from all their existing data sources into Exasol. With REST API connectors to more than 200 platforms and web services, as well as pre-built data schemas, users can easily create and automate data replication jobs for frequent updates without any line of code, eliminating the need for manual data retrieval a common source of errors and inefficiency.

One Espresso customer benefiting from this integration is WashTec, a car wash technology provider. "We know the future of business lies in the smart use of data. WashTec is doing everything it can to bring more intelligence into the car washing process and deliver efficient and sustainable business operations," said Diana Grand, Data Analyst at WashTec. "Using Exasol Espresso along with Data Virtuality for data integration, WashTec is able to accelerate the analysis of real-time sensor data to drive efficiencies in the use of precious water resources and deliver reliable and enhanced customer experiences."

About The Data Management Survey

The Data Management Survey 24 is based on the findings from BARC's major survey of data management end users, conducted from January to May 2023. In total, 960 people responded to the survey with 700 answering a series of detailed questions about their use of a named product. Altogether, 21 products (or groups of products) are analyzed in detail. The Data Management Survey 24 examines user feedback on data management product selection and usage across 32 criteria (KPIs) including Price to Value, Recommendation, Functionality and Product Satisfaction. For more information, go to https://barc.com/de/reviews/, https://barc.com/de/reviews/data-tools/ and www.bi-survey.com.

About Veezoo

Veezoo is the #1 ChatGPT-like Self-Service Analytics solution that enables everyone to get trusted insights from their data simply by asking in plain English.

Founded in Zurich in 2016, as a spin-off from ETH Zurich, Veezoo works with some of the largest companies in the world such as AXA, Baloise, and Valora, to expedite their data democratization strategy and foster a data-driven culture.

By combining Generative AI with a Semantic Layer, Veezoo empowers non-technical users to ask questions from data and get insights they can trust.

Veezoo recently won the BARC Start-up Award in 2022 in Analytics Data Management. BARC is Europe's leading analyst firm for technology and the successful use of data analytics.

About Exasol

Exasol is the high-performance analytics database provider bringing increased productivity, cost-savings and flexibility to redefine how businesses use data on their own terms, without having to compromise.

Exasol helps companies transform business intelligence (BI) into better insights with Exasol Espresso, the world's fastest, most versatile query engine that plugs into existing data stacks. With its purposely-built columnar database, Massively Parallel Processing architecture and auto-tuning capabilities, Espresso serves as an easy-to-deploy BI accelerator, working with any data tool to turbocharge complex queries and deliver insights at blazing speeds. With Exasol Espresso, organizations can turn higher volumes of data into faster, deeper and cheaper insights.

Exasol also provides an unmatched price-performance ratio, with over 300% ROI through reduced licensing, implementation, maintenance and training costs. With Exasol, businesses have the flexibility to manage data in the cloud, SaaS, on-premises, or hybrid, without rip-and-replace disruption.

Join the world's biggest brands like T-Mobile, Revolut, and Allianz and leave the competition behind with Exasol. Start accelerating your insights to the speed of now, without compromising.

