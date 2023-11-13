Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. Hires Tomer Mendler as Director of Marketing to Support LogoTags Promotional Products Division

Company to Focus Marketing Efforts on Custom Challenge Coins, Custom Medals and Custom Race Medals

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) announced today that Tomer Mendler has joined the organization as Director of Marketing. Mr. Mendler brings a wealth of industry experience and will assist the executive team on strategic initiatives, including key efforts in the LogoTags promotional products division. He will call on his experience as a seasoned account executive at Adventure Media Group.

Military Appreciation Day Coin

"I'm thrilled to serve Ball Chain as Director of Marketing. It is an honor to join a fourth-generation, family owned and operated company. I plan to use my agency experience to support the organization, particularly in the LogoTags division," explains Mr. Mendler.

LogoTags is a leader in custom challenge coins, military challenge coins, custom medals and custom race medals. Product offerings also include pins, dog tags, die-cast items, metal charms, custom jewelry tags, bottle openers and much more. This video shows some of the division's recent work, such as the stamping process for challenge coins: Challenge coin video. Stamping coins is a precise process, which is most effective using solid brass material. LogoTags challenge coins https://www.logotags.com/challenge-coins/ are of the highest quality, and we take great pride in our work.

Ball Chain is the exclusive supplier to the U.S. military for the iconic dog tag ID necklace worn by U.S. service personnel. To meet the increased demand for these necklaces in the marketplace, Ball Chain launched LogoTags two decades ago. LogoTags quickly expanded its product line by offering challenge coins, bottle openers, jewelry charms, key chains and custom metal tags. Today, LogoTags offers every type of promotional product, catapulting it to the forefront of the promotional products industry.

In addition to offering the highest quality products at industry-leading prices, LogoTags is synonymous with exemplary customer service. LogoTags representatives ensure that all customers, and especially returning customers, such as law enforcement and military personnel who frequently purchase challenge coins, are treated with the greatest care and respect. LogoTags supplies challenge coins made of the highest quality brass and offers unlimited art changes and digital proofs free of charge distinguishing itself from competitors. Like the other Ball Chain family of businesses, LogoTags is committed to providing high-quality, authentic products to its customers through a transparent and secure supply chain.

LogoTags supports many local causes and was recently named a "Gold" sponsor at the Pelham Civics Association 33rd Annual Golf Outing on June 12, 2023. It also donated 100 golf towels to the annual fundraising event. In the past, LogoTags has donated challenge coins to the police and fire departments in Pelham and Pelham Manor, NY.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and LogoTags, a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.:

Bill Taubner, the current company President, honors his great-grandfather and grandfather who started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains, seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 4 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). LogoTags, Ball Chain's promotional products division, provides custom dog tags, challenge coins, bottle openers, lapel pins, charms and metal tags to name just a few items. LogoTags fabricates custom promotional products at its Mount Vernon, New York manufacturing facility and works with longtime production partners overseas to bring customers the finest items from across the globe. We put our heart into everything we do.

Media Contact:

Bill Taubner, President

bill@ballchain.com

914-664-7500

Cell: 914-720-3164

Tomer Mendler, Director of Marketing

tomer@ballchain.com

914-664-7500, ext. 204

http://WWW.LOGOTAGS.COM

Company Address: Ball Chain Mfg. Co. Inc. 741 South Fulton Avenue Mount Vernon, NY 10550

Contact Information

Bill Taubner

President

bill@logotags.com

914.664.7500

Related Files

Ball Chain Mfg. Co. Inc. (LogoTags - Challenge Coins)_Press Release_TMendler_ JML Edits Clean.pdf

SOURCE: LogoTags

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/802815/ball-chain-manufacturing-co-inc-hires-tomer-mendler-as-director-of-marketing-to-support-logotags-promotional-products-division