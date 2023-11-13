FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / Leading facility maintenance company Kept Companies has acquired Pressure Pros, a leading provider of pressure washing services for commercial, industrial, and multi-family properties. This strategic move underscores Kept Companies' commitment to enhancing its service offerings and market presence, further solidifying its position as an industry frontrunner.

KeptCompanies_PressurePros

Kept Companies Expands Portfolio with Strategic Acquisition of Pressure Pros

Providing high-quality pressure washing solutions to commercial, industrial, and multi-family properties is Pressure Pros' area of expertise, and it has established a strong reputation for delivering high-quality pressure washing solutions. With this acquisition, Kept Companies will be able to provide a comprehensive range of facility maintenance services under one roof.

Jerry DiGiovanni, President of Kept Companies, expressed his enthusiasm for this acquisition, stating, "Pressure Pros'; reputation for excellence aligns seamlessly with our vision for Kept Companies. We are excited to welcome them into our family and look forward to providing an even wider array of expert-level services to our clients."

Kept Companies remains dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences. The integration of Pressure Pros into the Kept Companies family of brands will strengthen our commitment to client satisfaction and service excellence. It enhances the business's ability to offer specialized pressure washing services tailored to the unique needs of commercial, industrial, and multi-family property owners and managers.

"We are beyond thrilled with the integration of the Pressure Pros brand into Kept Companies. The Kept leadership and management team are simply the best in the industry. With the support and synergies provided with the new structure, our 10-year growth goals have turned into two-year goals, and our lifetime goals can easily be met within five years." - Rich Cunliffe, President & Founder of Pressure Pros

The acquisition demonstrates the unwavering dedication to growth, innovation, and customer-centricity of both companies for which they are both known and proud to continue.

About Kept

Kept is the parent company of nine leading facility maintenance brands. It started as a single mobile washing business, and today, offers a comprehensive suite of services, with over thirteen hundred skilled employees, and one thousand fully-equipped vehicles.

Since the beginning, hard work and perseverance have fueled the company's success. The company's continued investments in sustainability, innovation, and technology allow each of the Kept brands to provide the best service, at the best possible cost.

For more information about Kept Companies and our expanded suite of facility maintenance services, please visit www.keptcompanies.com, or contact our sales team at 1-800-847-3735 or info@keptcompanies.com.

Contact Information

Jerry DiGiovanni

President

jerryd@keptcompanies.com

tel:19734175071

SOURCE: Kept Companies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/802820/kept-companies-expands-portfolio-with-strategic-acquisition-of-pressure-pros