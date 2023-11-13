Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Advises 4Ever Young Anti-Aging Solutions on its Growth Investment from Highmount Madison

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / Boxwood Partners is pleased to announce the strategic growth investment in 4Ever Young Anti-Aging Solutions (4Ever Young), a rapidly growing franchisor and leading national provider of preventative wellness and aesthetic solutions, from Highmount Madison, an entrepreneurial investment firm focused on building long-term partnerships with founder- and family-owned businesses.

Boxwood Partners, a leading boutique middle-market investment bank known for its deep experience with entrepreneur and family-owned businesses, acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to 4Ever Young on the transaction. The transaction was led by Patrick Galleher, Managing Partner, Madison Day, Vice President, and Justin Jasper, Analyst. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal marks Boxwood's latest transaction within its growing health and wellness sector. Previously, Boxwood advised Stretch Zone, who received a strategic investment from Princeton Equity Group, and Harvest Partners on its acquisition of Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, among others.

4Ever Young was founded by Carlton Washington and Deniz Duygulu in 2014 as one of the first specialized providers of hormone replacement therapy and anti-aging solutions in Boca Raton, Florida. With its complementary aesthetic services, the Company effectively coined their unique approach to offer both "Look Your Best" aesthetics services and "Feel Your Best" preventative wellness solutions to wide array of consumers. After quickly growing through corporate locations, the duo started franchising their concept nationwide in 2019 to expand their consumer reach and brand presence across the United States.

"The Company continues to benefit from increased awareness of its wellness services and the far-reaching consumer applications across both preventative health and supplemental aesthetics. From the Gen Z to Baby Boomer generation, a wide range of demographics have embraced the value of these treatments as part of their regular routine" said Patrick Galleher, Managing Partner of Boxwood Partners. "4Ever Young has emerged as a leading franchised brand within rapidly growing the aesthetics and wellness sector with over 100 locations sold," added Madison Day, Vice President of Boxwood Partners, "we're excited to see the next level of success for the brand as they partner with Highmount Madison."

"Boxwood's process was excellent. They executed a thorough strategy, representing our business exceptionally well in finding the best strategic partner," said Deniz Duygulu, Co-Founder of 4Ever Young. "I truly appreciate the time and attention Boxwood invested in understanding the intricacies of our business and striving to fulfill our specific needs," said Carlton Washington, Co-Founder of 4Ever Young. "Their experience and knowledge of both health & wellness and franchising sectors helped us identify the ideal partner for our business."

Both founders, Duygulu and Washington, will continue as key executives and shareholders in the organization. "Highmount Madison's resources and expertise will enable us to further focus on helping our franchisees succeed while expanding our presence to be able to bring our service offerings to more patients," said Duygulu. "I am excited to take part in the future growth of 4Ever Young with our new partners, Highmount Madison," Washington added. "Their long-term hold strategy, operational approach, and focus on franchisee profitability was very attractive to our team and the best decision for our franchisees. I am confident that our business is in good hands, serving the best interests of our patients and franchisees who share our mission, values, culture, and aspirations of becoming a prominent name in the aesthetic and wellness industry."

"We are excited to partner with Deniz, Carlton, and the broader 4Ever Young team to continue driving franchisee success and building a best-in-class patient experience," said Dan Amin, Co-Founder of Highmount Madison. "The 4Ever Young team has built an incredible brand and business model within the growing 'anti-aging and vitality' sector, and we are honored by the team's decision to partner with us," said James Kapnick, Co-Founder of Highmount Madison.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About 4Ever Young Anti-Aging Solutions:

4Ever Young Anti-Aging Solutions, a leading provider of preventative wellness and aesthetic solutions, was founded in Boca Raton in 2014 by Carlton Washington and Deniz Duygulu. By focusing and expanding upon the benefits of preventative wellness and aesthetic treatments, 4Ever Young has revolutionized the med spa industry by appealing to both men and women across the country. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.4everyoungantiaging.com.

About Highmount Madison

Highmount Madison is an entrepreneurial investment firm founded by Dan Amin and James Kapnick that brings together an operational approach to business building with permanent capital to partner with founder- and family-owned businesses. For more information about Highmount Madison, please visit www.highmountmadison.com.

Contact:

tnortman@fishmanpr.com, 847-945-1300

SOURCE: Boxwood Partners, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/802708/correcting-and-replacing-boxwood-partners-advises-4ever-young-anti-aging-solutions-on-its-growth-investment-from-highmount-madison