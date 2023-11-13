Source Agriculture Announces $75mm REG A Filing

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / Source Agriculture Corp, (Source Ag.) A US Farmland Investment company is pleased to announce its engaged counsel to begin the filing of a REG A offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission, to become qualified for a capital raise of up to $75mm.

Source Ag. aims to become Americas largest farmland investment company with a new vision and approach to investing in farmland.

Some of the traditional farmland REITS in America contain farmland in their portfolio that are in regions that are running out of water, farmers unwilling to switch to sustainable farming practices (making the farm not ideal for carbon credits) and farms located in areas that are not suitable for solar or wind projects.

Source Ag. will approach all of its farm acquisitions with the challenges of the future at the forefront of its decision on whether a farm should or should not be added to its portfolio.

Farmland is quickly becoming the solution of this centuries most pressing issues.

Farmland is one of the best hedges against inflation. A solution for global 'cooling' through carbon capture and by encouraging farmers to switch to sustainable farming practices. Investing in water through farmland. Water is considered the new oil of our century. Farmland houses some of Americas largest renewable energy projects by hosting large solar and wind farms installations. Biofuel production. Farmland historically has outperformed the S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Real Estate and Timber.

Source Ag, once qualified by the SEC, will be able to receive investments from accredited and non-accredited investors, allowing all people to be able to invest regardless of their income bracket.

Source chose a REG A as we believe that the opportunity to participate in this investment should not just be limited to people with a certain net worth but should be available to everyone regardless of income. We invite investors who may want to keep in touch with the updates on this offering to e mail us at info@sourceagricutlure.com and once qualified a Source Ag, employee will contact you.

