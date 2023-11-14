Meet the Winners of Benzinga's 2023 Global Fintech Awards

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / Benzinga , the leading financial media company for next-generation investors, revealed winners of the Global Fintech Awards live at the 9th annual Fintech Deal Day & Awards conference in NewYork.

Award winners were vetted by Benzinga's panel of judges on innovation, accessibility, and their impact on investing, technology and financial literacy.

The 2023 Benzinga Global Fintech Award Winners: Here is a look at the companies that were selected winners by a panel of judges.

2023 Crypto Changemaker of the Year : Justin Sun, Tron

: Justin Sun, Tron Best AI Research Platform: Quasar Markets

Quasar Markets Best Alternative Investments Platform: Nada

Nada Best API Solution: Alpaca

Alpaca Best Automated Trading Software: TrendSpider

TrendSpider Best Broker for Sophisticated Traders: Centerpoint Securities

Centerpoint Securities Best Brokerage App: Tradestation

Tradestation Best Brokerage for Beginners: Plynk

Plynk Best Brokerage for Day Trading: TradeUp Securities

TradeUp Securities Best Brokerage for Forex in the US: FXCM

FXCM Best Brokerage for Forex Outside of the US: Tickmill

Tickmill Best Brokerage for Options Trading: tastytrade

tastytrade Best Brokerage for Short Selling: TradeZero

TradeZero Best Brokerage for Trading Futures: NinjaTrader

NinjaTrader Best Canadian Brokerage: TD Bank

TD Bank Best Crypto Exchange: Coinbase

Coinbase Best Data Analysis Tool: Pitchbook

Pitchbook Best Day Trading Software: MooMoo

MooMoo Best ETF Launch: AXS 2X Innovation ETF (NASDAQ: TARK)

AXS 2X Innovation ETF (NASDAQ: TARK) Best Financial Literacy Tool: MoneyLion

MoneyLion Best Financial Planning Software: RocketMoney

RocketMoney Best Financial Research Company: Danelfin

Danelfin Best Insurtech Company: Mylo

Mylo Best Investment Research Tech: EquitySet

EquitySet Best Lending Solution: Best Egg

Best Egg Best Leveraged Product: MAX ETN

MAX ETN Best NeoBank: CashApp

CashApp Best New Product: Merrill Advisor Match

Merrill Advisor Match Best Order Flow Analytics: Big Short, Inc

Big Short, Inc Best Paper Trading Platform: Interactive Brokers

Interactive Brokers Best Payments Solution: Worldpay USDC settlement

Worldpay USDC settlement Best Portfolio Tracker: Delta

Delta Best RegTech: Trillium

Trillium Best Robo-Advisor: Titan

Titan Best Social Investing Platform: Public

Public Best Software for Longterm Cryptocurrency Investments: eToro

eToro Best Software for Swing Trading: WealthCharts

WealthCharts Best Software for Trading Cryptocurrency: DXtrade Crypto

DXtrade Crypto Best Startup Investing Platform: StartEngine

StartEngine Best Trading Technology: eTrade

Best VC: Social Leverage

Best Vision for Crypto 2.0 : Unicoin

: Unicoin Breaking Barriers: Arrived

Arrived Capital Markets Disruptor of the Year: Cboe

Cboe Developing Best-in-Class Education to Make Futures Accessible to All Traders: NinjaTrader

NinjaTrader Educational Excellence Award: OCC / The Options Industry Council

OCC / The Options Industry Council Institutional Innovation: FalconX

FalconX Most Impactful Fintech Executive: Bill Capuzzi, Apex Fintech Solutions

Bill Capuzzi, Apex Fintech Solutions Most Innovative in Capital Markets: BMO Leveraged Products

BMO Leveraged Products Powering Market Access & Opportunity for Traders: Apex Trader Funding

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading content provider to global brokerages and media outlets, including Yahoo, MarketWatch, and Insider. Benzinga delivers high-quality, low-cost, and timely content directly to users through newswires, analytics software, and other data services. In addition to its core product portfolio, Benzinga hosts thought leadership, networking, and educational events to assist investors, founders, and operators in the next stage of their growth.

