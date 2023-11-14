Meet the Winners of Benzinga's 2023 Global Fintech Awards

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / Benzinga, the leading financial media company for next-generation investors, revealed winners of the Global Fintech Awards live at the 9th annual Fintech Deal Day & Awards conference in NewYork.
Award winners were vetted by Benzinga's panel of judges on innovation, accessibility, and their impact on investing, technology and financial literacy.
The 2023 Benzinga Global Fintech Award Winners: Here is a look at the companies that were selected winners by a panel of judges.
- 2023 Crypto Changemaker of the Year: Justin Sun, Tron
- Best AI Research Platform: Quasar Markets
- Best Alternative Investments Platform: Nada
- Best API Solution: Alpaca
- Best Automated Trading Software: TrendSpider
- Best Broker for Sophisticated Traders: Centerpoint Securities
- Best Brokerage App: Tradestation
- Best Brokerage for Beginners: Plynk
- Best Brokerage for Day Trading: TradeUp Securities
- Best Brokerage for Forex in the US: FXCM
- Best Brokerage for Forex Outside of the US: Tickmill
- Best Brokerage for Options Trading: tastytrade
- Best Brokerage for Short Selling: TradeZero
- Best Brokerage for Trading Futures: NinjaTrader
- Best Canadian Brokerage: TD Bank
- Best Crypto Exchange: Coinbase
- Best Data Analysis Tool: Pitchbook
- Best Day Trading Software: MooMoo
- Best ETF Launch: AXS 2X Innovation ETF (NASDAQ: TARK)
- Best Financial Literacy Tool: MoneyLion
- Best Financial Planning Software: RocketMoney
- Best Financial Research Company: Danelfin
- Best Insurtech Company: Mylo
- Best Investment Research Tech: EquitySet
- Best Lending Solution: Best Egg
- Best Leveraged Product: MAX ETN
- Best NeoBank: CashApp
- Best New Product: Merrill Advisor Match
- Best Order Flow Analytics: Big Short, Inc
- Best Paper Trading Platform: Interactive Brokers
- Best Payments Solution: Worldpay USDC settlement
- Best Portfolio Tracker: Delta
- Best RegTech: Trillium
- Best Robo-Advisor: Titan
- Best Social Investing Platform: Public
- Best Software for Longterm Cryptocurrency Investments: eToro
- Best Software for Swing Trading: WealthCharts
- Best Software for Trading Cryptocurrency: DXtrade Crypto
- Best Startup Investing Platform: StartEngine
- Best Trading Technology: eTrade
- Best VC: Social Leverage
- Best Vision for Crypto 2.0: Unicoin
- Breaking Barriers: Arrived
- Capital Markets Disruptor of the Year: Cboe
- Developing Best-in-Class Education to Make Futures Accessible to All Traders: NinjaTrader
- Educational Excellence Award: OCC / The Options Industry Council
- Institutional Innovation: FalconX
- Most Impactful Fintech Executive: Bill Capuzzi, Apex Fintech Solutions
- Most Innovative in Capital Markets: BMO Leveraged Products
- Powering Market Access & Opportunity for Traders: Apex Trader Funding
