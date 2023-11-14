

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Signing Day Sports Inc. (SGN), developer of the Signing Day Sports app and platform service for high school athletes in the college recruitment process, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 1.20 million shares of common stock at a price to the public of $5.00 per share for gross Offering proceeds of $6 million.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE American LLC stock exchange on November 14, 2023, under the symbol 'SGN'.



The Offering is expected to close on November 16, 2023.



The company expects net proceeds to the company, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, to be about $4.8 million.



The company intends to use the net Offering proceeds for the development and commercialization of its technology platform, expansion of its sales team and marketing efforts, and working capital and general corporate purposes.



In addition, the company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 180,000 shares, at the Offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



