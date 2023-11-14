

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of 12.50 million shares of its common stock by Providence VII U.S. Holdings L.P. and Providence Butternut Co-Investment L.P. at a price to the public of $30.45 per share.



The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2023.



The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.88 million shares of common stock from Providence.



DoubleVerify said it will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering.



