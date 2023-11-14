Ann Arbor, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2023) - In a move that underscores the firm's commitment to staying ahead of the curve, Timothy Roberts & Associates LLC, a leading wealth management and tax advisory company based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, has announced the rollout of new strategies designed to navigate the recent Secure Act 2.0 tax law changes impacting retirement accounts and retirement income.

The tax landscape in the United States is ever-evolving and has larger implications. The recent changes have brought about a paradigm shift in how retirement accounts are managed and how retirement income is structured. Recognizing the challenges and opportunities these changes present, Timothy Roberts & Associates LLC has taken proactive measures to ensure its clients are well-positioned to benefit.

Robert T. Ventour MBA, MSA, CWM, the CEO and Founder of Timothy Roberts & Associates LLC, commented on the announcement, "Our primary goal has always been to provide holistic and comprehensive financial planning solutions. The recent tax law changes presented a challenge, but also an opportunity. We've spent considerable time analyzing the implications and have developed strategies that not only address the immediate concerns but also set our clients on a path to long-term financial security."

The company's new strategies focus on several key areas:

Optimized Retirement Account Management: The Secure Act 2.0 changes how retirement accounts are taxed. The firm's approach ensures that clients' accounts are optimized for tax efficiency while still aligning with their long-term financial goals.

Retirement Income Structuring: With the potential for increased tax liabilities on retirement income, Timothy Roberts & Associates LLC is providing guidance on how to structure income streams to minimize tax exposure.

Holistic Financial Planning: Beyond just tax implications, the firm's approach looks at the bigger financial picture. This includes wealth management, estate planning, and insurance considerations to work together in a cohesive plan.

Education and Empowerment: To help make more informed financial decisions, the firm is committed to providing educational resources and insights about the recent Secure Act 2.0 tax changes and their broader implications.





It's a testament to Timothy Roberts & Associates LLC's dedication to its fiduciary responsibility and its mission to bring clients' financial visions into focus.

About Timothy Roberts & Associates LLC:

Timothy Roberts & Associates LLC is a full-service financial management company that offers a range of services, from financial planning and retirement income planning to wealth and investment management. With a client-centered approach, the firm believes in making money and resources work hard for its clients.

