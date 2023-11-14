

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - The labor market statistics from the UK and economic sentiment survey results from Germany are the top economic news due on Tuesday.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to fall to 4.3 percent in three months to September from 4.2 percent in the preceding period.



Consumer price data from Sweden is due at 2.00 am. Inflation is forecast to rise to 6.7 percent in October from 6.5 percent in September.



At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office is set to issue Swiss producer prices for October. Economists forecast producer prices to rise 0.1 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.1 percent fall in September.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE issues final consumer and harmonized prices for October. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation held steady at 3.5 percent.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area flash GDP and employment for the third quarter. The preliminary flash estimate showed that GDP registered a quarterly contraction of 0.1 percent, in contrast to the 0.2 percent expansion in the second quarter.



In the meantime, Germany ZEW economic confidence survey data is due. The sentiment index is seen at 5.0 in November versus -1.1 in October.



