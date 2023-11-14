Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Star Atlas (ATLAS) on November 2, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ATLAS/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





Star Atlas (ATLAS) is an integral digital currency within the Star Atlas metaverse, designed to facilitate a plethora of in-game economic transactions.

Introducing Star Atlas

Star Atlas is a groundbreaking blockchain-based metaverse that seamlessly blends real-time graphics technology, multiplayer gameplay, decentralized finance, and cutting-edge blockchain technology.

This ambitious project is set in the vast expanse of outer space, offering players to explore an immersive and limitless universe the size of a whole galaxy. At its core, Star Atlas is a multiplayer grand strategy game where players can use real-world assets, engage in fierce interstellar battles, and even shape the game's future through political influence.

What sets Star Atlas apart is its innovative integration of blockchain technology. All in-game assets are represented as player-owned digital tokens, giving players full ownership and control over their holdings. The blockchain infrastructure, powered by Solana, ensures high-speed transactions and a secure gaming environment. Players can lock assets, earn rewards, and participate in a vibrant player-driven economy.

Star Atlas also boasts cutting-edge graphics technology, utilizing Unreal Engine 5 to deliver a cinematic gaming experience with stunning visuals and dynamic environments. It provides a unique fusion of traditional gaming, decentralized finance, and blockchain technology, creating a universe where players can not only have fun but also potentially make money. Star Atlas represents the future of gaming and blockchain, offering an exciting and immersive adventure in the depths of space.

About Star Atlas

Star Atlas currently has an Unreal Engine 5 pre-alpha game release, downloadable on the Epic Games Store. It includes single-player time trials, ground hover racing, a flight trainer, dog fighting arena, and several experimental maps and game modes.

The upcoming big Unreal release features competitive combat ground racing. Players can switch between tractor beam and weapons, pick up ammo, health, and shields. It has native blockchain features like on-chain ship configuration, mastery, and XP systems. Thanks to the partnership with MetaGravity, the release will support thousands of players in a single instance.

The browser-based real-time strategy game, Star Atlas: Golden Era (SAGE), focuses on territory conquest and control, resource extraction, and crafting. The current release, called SAGE Labs, is doing 2 million transactions per day on Solana with thousands of players.The upcoming game version called Starbased is bringing this space action to 3D.

About ATLAS Token

The ATLAS token is an integral digital currency within the Star Atlas metaverse, designed to facilitate a plethora of in-game economic transactions. Players utilize ATLAS for activities such as purchasing virtual land, spaceships, and equipment, as well as for trading with other players. As an embedded cryptocurrency, ATLAS not only drives the in-game economy but also bridges the virtual world of Star Atlas with real-world financial systems, allowing players to potentially realize tangible value from their in-game achievements.

Furthermore, ATLAS is used within the whole Star Atlas ecosystem to pay for transaction (or gas) fees instead of needing to pay in Solana.

Based on Solana, ATLAS has a total supply of 36 billion (i.e. 36,000,000,000). Token distribution has included 10% for Friends, Family, and Seed, 5% for GAO Phase 1, 5% for GAO Phase 2, 45% for Mining Stations, 20% for MM and Trade, 20% for PVE Missions, and 15% for Resource Gathering. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 22:00 UTC on November 2, 2023. Those who are interested in ATLAS can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

