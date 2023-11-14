

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - CNOOC Ltd. (CEO), an oil and gas investment holding company, announced on Tuesday that its Bozhong 19-6 Condensate Gas Field Phase I Development Project has commenced production.



The project is located in central Bohai Sea and has an average water depth of around 20 meters. The main production faculties include one newly built central processing platform, three unmanned wellhead platforms and one gas process terminal.



Further, 65 development wells are planned to be commissioned that includes 42 production wells, 20 gas injection wells and 3 water source wells.



The development project is expected to achieve a production peak of around 37000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024 according to the company.



Currently, CNOOC shares are trading at 12.860 HKD, down 0.31% in Hong Kong.



