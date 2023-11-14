

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - German utility RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) reported Tuesday that its nine-month adjusted net income was 3.38 billion euros, compared to last year's 1.49 billion euros.



Adjusted EBIT was 4.63 billion euros, up from 2.22 billion euros a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA reached 6.15 billion euros, higher than last year's 3.39 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA core business climbed to 5.67 billion euros from prior year's 2.76 billion euros.



The results were driven by higher earnings from power generation in the Hydro/Biomass/Gas segment and a strong Supply and Trading business.



The company said its portfolio grew by 5.7 gigawatts or GW by the end of September 2023. At present, 100 projects with a total capacity of 7.8 GW are under construction in 10 countries.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, RWE continues to expect adjusted net income between 3.30 billion euros and 3.80 billion euros, and adjusted EBITDA at Group level between 7.10 billion euros and 7.70 billion euros.



The dividend for the current fiscal year is to be increased by 0.10 euro to 1.00 euro per share, as already announced in March 2023.



