

KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDFG), a German agriculture company, on Tuesday reported lower EBITDA and revenues for the third quarter.



Further, the company also confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2023.



EBITDA fell to 72 million euros from 633 million euros of the prior year, on lower prices.



Revenue decreased to 881 million euros from 1470 million euros of the previous year.



Looking forward to the full year, the company said that is continues to expect earnings to be in the low triple-digit million euro range from 1494 million euros earned prior year quarter.



The company also reaffirmed its EBITDA guidance to be between 600 million euros and 800 million euros.



On Monday, K+S shares closed at 14.11 EUR, down 0.74% in Germany.



