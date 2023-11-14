

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp. reported net loss attributable to shareholders of the company of 26.74 billion yen in the second quarter compared to income of 74.77 billion yen in the same quarter last year.



Net sales for the second quarter declined to 793.55 billion yen from 854.56 billion yen in the prior year.



Fiscal year 2023 Operating income forecast of 110.0 billion yen is unchanged from the previous forecast of August 7, reflecting the current status.



The company projects annual net sales to be 3.20 trillion yen, representing a decrease of 4.8% from the prior year.



