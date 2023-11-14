Sweco presents its growth strategy at the Capital Markets Day

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Capital Markets Day, Sweco (NASDAQ: SWEC-B) reiterates its financial targets and presents the company's strategy to strengthen its position as the leading engineering and architecture consultancy in Europe.

"Over the past two decades, we've successfully completed more than 160 acquisitions making us the leading architecture and engineering consultancy in Europe, both in terms of size and profitability. Sweco is already a leading advisor in the green transition in Europe and we are well-positioned to continue capturing long-term growth opportunities. Our strategy of combining organic growth with strategic acquisitions will remain crucial and we have made 10 acquisitions so far this year, with a total turnover of close to 2 billion SEK", says Åsa Bergman, President and CEO of Sweco.

Presenters from Sweco include Åsa Bergman, President and CEO, Olof Stålnacke, CFO, as well as Business Area President for Belgium, Erwin Malcorps, and Business Area President for Sweden, Ann-Louise Lökholm Klasson.

Key topics at the webcasted Capital Markets Day include:

Strategy for capturing future market opportunities

Market leadership by attaining to top 3 positions in all core markets

Plan to achieve long-term financial goals

How Sweco became the leading consultancy in Belgium

How Sweco is transforming to support clients on the dynamic Swedish market

Financial targets reiterated

During the Capital Markets Day, Sweco reiterates its financial targets:

EBITA margin of at least 12 per cent

Net debt below 2 times EBITDA

Distribute at least 50 per cent of profit after tax to shareholders

More information at webcast today, November 14th, at 08:30 CET

Sweco's Capital Markets Day will be conducted in English and will be web casted live online here from 08:30 CET and conclude at around 12:00. Participants will have the opportunity to submit questions in writing during web cast. Following the event, parts of the broadcast and presentations will be available on the company's website.

