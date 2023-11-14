Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Q3 2023 Results

Q3 2023 Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Argo Blockchain plc ("Argo" or "the Company"), a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), is pleased to announce its results for the quarter ended 30 September 2023.

Financial Highlights ($USD)

Accrued $4.4 million in power credits from economic curtailment at Helios during periods of high electricity prices, which led to an increase in mining margin from 36% in Q2 2023 to 58% in Q3 2023

Decreased average direct cost per Bitcoin mined by 33% from $17,566 per Bitcoin in Q2 2023 to $11,736 per Bitcoin in Q3 2023

Reduced recurring non-mining operating expenses by 11% in Q3 2023 compared to the prior quarter

Achieved a positive Adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 million for the quarter (Adjusted EBITDA of $5.4 million for the nine month period ending 30 September 2023)

Mined a total of 370 Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalents (together, "BTC") during the quarter and generated $10.4 million of revenue

Reduced debt owed to Galaxy Digital from $32 million to $27 million and ended the quarter with $70 million of debt outstanding

Recorded a one-time non-cash charge of $1.2 million related to prior period sales taxes owed to the Canadian tax authorities based on new tax regulations

Net loss was $9.9 million for Q3 2023

The Company ended September 2023 with $8.0 million of cash and 32 BTC on its balance sheet.

Operating Highlights

During the quarter, the Company completed the deployment of its BlockMiner machines, representing approximately 0.3 EH/s in aggregate across its two Quebec facilities

The deployment of the BlockMiner machines increased the Company's total hashrate capacity to 2.8 EH/s

The Company is involved in advanced discussions to sell certain non-core assets, and it continues to evaluate options for further reducing debt

Management Commentary

Argo's interim Chief Executive Officer, Seif El-Bakly, said, "I am pleased with Argo's operating and financial performance during the third quarter. The ability of our mining machines to curtail operations at Helios during periods of high electricity prices allowed us to generate significant power credits. These power credits enabled us to achieve a fleet-wide all-in direct cost of 3.5 - 4 cents per kilowatt hour for the quarter, which contributed to a higher mining margin and higher Adjusted EBITDA compared to the prior quarter."

Q3 Results Management Call

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)



Three months ended

30 Sept 2023

(unaudited) Three months ended

30 Sept 2022

(unaudited) Nine months ended

30 Sept 2023

(unaudited) Nine months ended

30 Sept 2022

(unaudited) $USD $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000









Revenues 10,407 13,097 34,403 47,741 Direct costs (8,770 ) (7,852 ) (23,863 ) (18,055 ) Power credits 4,426 118 5,710 118 Mining margin 6,063 5,363 16,250 29,804

Depreciation of mining equipment (6,181 ) (763 ) (18,228 ) (14,844 ) Change in fair value of digital currencies (635 ) (2,491 ) (146 ) (57,502 ) Gross margin (753 ) 2,109 (2,124 ) (42,542 )

Operating costs and expenses (3,079 ) (11,541 ) (10,942 ) (23,195 ) Restructuring and one-time items (1,526 ) - (2,925 ) - Foreign exchange (144 ) 2,232 1,259 15,551 Depreciation and amortisation (528 ) (4,729 ) (1,179 ) (5,852 ) Share based payment (920 ) (2,754 ) (2,809 ) (6,408 ) Operating loss (6,950 ) (14,683 ) (18,720 ) (62,446 )

Finance cost (2,763 ) (2,560 ) (9,100 ) (7,071 ) Other income 75 (798 ) 75 (994 ) Equity accounted loss from associate (259 ) - (717 ) (636 ) Revalue of contingent consideration - - - 5,239 Loss before taxation (9,897 ) (18,041 ) (28,462 ) (65,908 )

Tax recovery - - 2,321 8,286 Net loss (9,897 ) (18,041 ) (26,141 ) (57,622 ) Currency translation reserve 699 (30,792 ) (863 ) (36,518 ) Equity accounted OCI from associate - 173 - (10,620 ) Fair value loss on intangible digital assets - 537 - - Total other comprehensive income (loss) 699 (30,082 ) (863 ) (47,138 )

Total comprehensive loss (9,198 ) (48,123 ) (27,004 ) (104,760 )

Weighted Average Shares outstanding '000 523,450 477,825 493,201 472,174 Basic earnings per share* $ (0.02 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.12 )

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)



As at As at

30 September 2023

(unaudited) 31 December 2022

(unaudited) $USD $'000 $'000 ASSETS



Non-current assets



Investments at fair value through income and loss 426 414 Investments accounted for using the equity method 2,198 2,863 Intangible assets 785 2,103 Property, plant and equipment 63,923 76,992 Right of use assets 526 525 Total non-current assets 67,858 82,897 Current assets Trade and other receivables 8,033 6,802 Digital assets 139 443 Cash and cash equivalents 7,987 20,092 Total current assets 16,159 27,337

Total assets 84,017 110,234 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 710 634 Share premium 209,545 202,103 Share based payment reserve 11,321 8,528 Foreign currency translation reserve (29,758 ) (28,895 ) Accumulated surplus (deficit) (194,764 ) (168,623 ) Total equity (2,946 ) 13,747 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 9,802 10,028 Loans and borrowings 13,735 11,605 Deferred tax 3,820 2,648 Total current liabilities 27,357 24,281 Non - current liabilities Deferred tax 4,806 7,941 Issued debt - bond 38,077 37,809 Loans and borrowings 16,180 25,916 Lease liability 543 540 Total non-current liabilities 59,606 72,206

Total equity and liabilities 84,017 110,234

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Nine months ended

30 September 2023

(unaudited) $USD $'000 Cash flows from operating activities

Loss before tax (28,462 ) Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortisation 19,407 Foreign exchange movements (1,259 ) Finance cost 9,100 Fair value change in digital assets 635 Realised loss in digital assets (489 ) Share of equity accounted loss from associate 717 Share based payment expense 2,809 Working capital changes:

Increase in trade and other receivables (4,532 ) Decrease in trade and other payables (117 ) Decrease in digital assets 306 Net cash flow (used in)/from operating activities (1,885 ) Investing activities

Proceeds from sale of intangibles/investments 989 Purchase of tangible fixed assets (1,590 ) Net cash used in investing activities (601 ) Financing activities

Proceeds from borrowings 811 Loan repayments (8,417 ) Interest paid (8,015 ) Proceeds from shares issued 7,518 Net cash from (used in)/from financing activities (8,103 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (10,589 ) Effect of foreign exchange changes in cash (1,516 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 20,092 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 7,987

Non-IFRS Measures

The following table shows a reconciliation of mining margin percentage to gross margin, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, for the periods ended 30 September 2023 and 30 September 2022.



Three months ended Three months ended Nine months ended Nine months ended

30 September 2023 30 September 2022 30 September 2023 30 September 2022

(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) $USD $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000









Gross margin (753) 2,109 (2,124) (42,542) Gross margin percentage (7%) 16% (6%) (89%) Depreciation of mining equipment 6,181 763 18,228 14,844 Change in fair value of digital currencies 635 2,491 146 57,502

Mining margin 6,063 5,363 16,250 29,804 Mining margin percentage 58% 41% 47% 62%

The following table shows a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) / income, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, for the periods ended 30 September 2023 and 30 September 2022.



Three months ended Three months ended Nine months ended Nine months ended

30 September 2023 30 September 2022 30 September 2023 30 September 2022

(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) $USD $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Net loss (9,897) (18,041) (26,141) (57,622) Interest expense 2,763 2,560 9,100 7,071 Depreciation and amortisation 6,709 5,492 19,407 20,696 Income tax - - (2,321) (8,286) Restructuring and one-time items 1,526 - 2,925 - Foreign exchange 144 (2,232) (1,259) (15,551) Share based payment 920 2,754 2,809 6,408 Change in fair value of digital currencies 635 2,491 146 57,502 Equity accounting loss from associate 259 - 717 636 Adjusted EBITDA 3,059 (6,976) 5,383 10,854

Inside Information and Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains inside information and includes forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current views, interpretations, beliefs or expectations with respect to the Company's financial performance, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements include forward-looking statements both with respect to the Company and the sector and industry in which the Company operates. Statements which include the words "remains confident", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "projects", "anticipates", "will", "targets", "aims", "may", "would", "could", "continue", "estimate", "future", "opportunity", "potential" or, in each case, their negatives, and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events that may or may not occur in the future, including the risk that the Company may receive the benefits contemplated by its transactions with Galaxy, the Company may be unable to secure sufficient additional financing to meet its operating needs, and the Company may not generate sufficient working capital to fund its operations for the next twelve months as contemplated. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, prospects and performance to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. In addition, even if the Company's actual results, prospects and performance are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this document, those results may not be indicative of results in subsequent periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Subject to any obligations under the Prospectus Regulation Rules, the Market Abuse Regulation, the Listing Rules and the Disclosure and Transparency Rules and except as required by the FCA, the London Stock Exchange, the City Code or applicable law and regulations, the Company undertakes no obligation publicly to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. For a more complete discussion of factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those described in this announcement, please refer to the filings that Company makes from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority, including the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F.

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With mining facilities in Quebec, mining operations in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

