

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), a German maker of wind turbines, on Tuesday registered a decline in net loss for the nine-month period to September 30, amidst an improvement in sales.



For the first nine-month period of 2023, the turbine maker posted a net loss of 334 million euros, compared with a loss of 372 million euros, recorded for the same period last year.



Loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization moved down to 66.6 million euros from 199.8 million euros a year ago. EBITDA margin stood at negative 1.5 percent as against last year's 5.2 percent.



Capital expenditure for the period declined to 83 million euros from 124.6 million euros in 2022.



Order intake in the Projects segment rose to 4.9 GW from 4.4 GW a year ago, which corresponds to a value of 4.1 billion euros, higher than last year's 3.6 billion euros.



The Group installed a total of 1,090 wind turbines in 24 countries with a total output of 5.5 GW, higher than 791 wind turbines in 17 countries with a total output of 3.6 GW in 2022.



Sales were 4.477 billion euros, up from last year's 3.873 billion euros.



Jose Luis Blanco, CEO of Nordex SE, said: 'Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, we also expect a high level of intensity with some short-term challenges emerging which can result in increased volatility in project execution.'



