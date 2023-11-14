oneZero Financial Systems: oneZero prioritizes global growth with new executive role and unified business development

The leading global provider of brokerage technology has been making headlines in 2023 with its growing Institutional efforts.

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- oneZero, a global leader in multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions, is maximizing growth and boosting client service with a unified global sales and customer success team. oneZero's institutional and retail teams will unite under Alex Neo, who has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer, and Lynnette Yeo, who has been appointed Managing Director of Global Relationship Management.

oneZero has been a leading innovator and a trusted provider of multi-asset, market neutral enterprise trading technology since 2009, growing to serve over 250 regionally distributed retail brokers, before expanding in 2019 to provide technology solutions to the institutional market, targeting institutional brokers, regional banks, prime of prime brokers and execution desks at proprietary trading firms.

"We are excited that our institutional product is now being deployed and utilized by new client segments with evolving needs. To facilitate further growth, we have validated this space and our role in it, and can now focus oneZero's 170+ global staff as one unified team across multiple distinct client segments. Alex has shown tremendous skill at listening to clients and unlocking solutions that truly benefit them. I have great confidence that Alex will lead the team to a new era of growth, and Lynnette will ensure that customer service remains a key differentiator for us," said Andrew Ralich, CEO and Co-Founder of oneZero.

Alex Neo, Chief Commercial Officer, added: "oneZero's global talent pool is immense, including growing numbers of professionals with wide-ranging experience from brokerages, banks, exchanges and prime brokerages. This deep industry knowledge, combined with our outstanding technology and operations teams, means that we understand clients' needs and continuously deliver innovative solutions that will help them and their customers. With the amalgamation of our teams, we will be able to deploy our expertise in an extraordinary way."

Lynnette Yeo, Managing Director of Global Relationship Management, commented: "We serve a growing range of client segments and I am delighted that in my new role I will be able to ensure that our strong, global team is dedicated to the success of all of our clients. We truly act as partners to our clients, offering 24/7 client support through follow-the-sun operations."

Alex Neo has been with oneZero for six years, most recently as EVP of Retail Products and Strategy. Prior to joining oneZero, Alex held roles at Rubix FX, Velocity Trade, Gleneagle Securities, Global Prime and Citi. Alex holds a Bachelor of Economics degree from the University of Sydney.

Lynnette Yeo has been Regional Relationship Manager at oneZero since 2018. Lynnette has worked with brokers throughout her career, and has deep knowledge of risk management, liquidity and settlement. Prior to joining oneZero, Lynnette held roles at Blackwell Global and GFI Group. Lynnette holds a Bachelor's degree in Business and Managerial Economics from RMIT University.

Alex Neo and Lynnette Yeo will be present at the upcoming Finance Magnates London Summit on 20-22 November at Stand 52. oneZero CEO and Co-Founder Andrew Ralich will speak on the Leaders' Agenda panel.

About oneZero

oneZero has been a leading innovator in multi-asset class enterprise trading technology since 2009. Powerful software designed to provide intelligent performance combines oneZero's Hub, EcoSystem and Data Source in an award-winning solution for execution, distribution and actionable analytics. oneZero delivers robust and scalable connectivity, infrastructure and market access, to empower banks, brokers and investors to compete effectively in financial markets through globally compliant, liquidity-neutral solutions. oneZero is certified to the standards of ISO 27001 information security management systems, and provides 24/7 development and operations support in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America. In August 2023, oneZero made the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the second consecutive year.

