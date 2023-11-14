Anglesey Mining Plc - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14

14thNovember 2023

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or "the Company")

Directorate Change

Anglesey Mining plc (AIM: AYM), the UK minerals development company, announces that Danesh Varma has informed the Board of his intention to step down as Finance Director and Company Secretary and resign from the Board of the Company, effective immediately.

Andrew King, Interim Chairman of Anglesey, commented: "On behalf of the Board of Anglesey, I would like to thank Danesh for his significant contribution and service to the Company over many years and we wish him well in his future endeavours."

Anglesey Mining is traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and currently has 420,093,017 ordinary shares on issue.

Anglesey is developing its 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au deposit in North Wales, UK with a reported resource of 5.3 million tonnes at over 4.0% combined base metals in the Measured and Indicated categories and 10.8 million tonnes at over 2.5% combined base metals in the Inferred category.

Anglesey also holds an almost 50% interest in the Grängesberg Iron project in Sweden, together with management rights and a right of first refusal to increase its interest to 100%. Anglesey also holds 12% of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, which through its 52% owned subsidiaries, is engaged in the exploration and development of direct shipping iron ore deposits in Labrador and Quebec.

Anglesey Mining plc

Jo Battershill, Chief Executive - Tel: +44 (0)7540 366000

Davy

Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker

Brian Garrahy / Daragh O'Reilly - Tel: +353 1 679 6363

WH Ireland

Joint Corporate Broker

Katy Mitchell / Harry Ansell - Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71