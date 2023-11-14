Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.11.2023
Die nächste 5.000%-Kursrakete vor Abflug?
WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Tradegate
13.11.23
11:44 Uhr
1,950 Euro
+0,040
+2,09 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8502,01808:12
1,8921,92708:10
PR Newswire
14.11.2023 | 08:06
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.

Date of Purchase

13 November 2023

Number of ordinary shares purchased

184,307

Weighted average price paid (p)

165.12

Highest price paid (p)

167.00

Lowest price paid (p)

164.10

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 89,436,956 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 661,258,059. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 13 November 2023 is 661,258,059. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup:


Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
corporate.comms@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:


Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:


Nicholas How / John Fishley
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:


James Agnew / Jack Wood
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited

Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

XLON

165.09

116,112

BATE

164.57

7,620

CHIX

165.43

48,838

TRQX

164.57

5,637

Aquis

164.55

6,100

Individual transactions:

Transaction Time

Volume

Price (GBp)

Platform

8:13:20

898

166.10

CHIX

8:13:20

422

166.10

CHIX

8:15:23

1,320

165.80

CHIX

8:49:40

382

166.50

CHIX

8:49:40

938

166.50

CHIX

9:04:55

1320

166.40

CHIX

9:12:53

500

166.30

CHIX

9:12:53

820

166.30

CHIX

9:12:54

390

166.20

CHIX

9:12:54

390

166.20

CHIX

9:12:54

390

166.20

CHIX

9:41:35

976

167.00

CHIX

9:41:35

344

167.00

CHIX

9:48:33

1,320

166.80

CHIX

9:58:12

1,194

166.60

CHIX

9:58:12

126

166.60

CHIX

10:31:33

684

166.80

CHIX

10:31:33

500

166.80

CHIX

10:31:33

136

166.80

CHIX

10:39:00

310

166.70

CHIX

10:39:00

1,010

166.70

CHIX

11:23:12

1320

166.60

CHIX

11:24:11

250

166.60

CHIX

11:24:11

500

166.60

CHIX

11:24:11

570

166.60

CHIX

11:34:41

820

166.40

CHIX

11:34:41

500

166.40

CHIX

11:58:21

485

166.10

CHIX

11:58:21

781

166.10

CHIX

11:58:21

54

166.10

CHIX

12:32:31

6

166.00

TRQX

12:32:31

34

166.00

TRQX

12:32:55

39

165.70

BATE

12:32:59

1,320

165.10

CHIX

12:33:00

837

164.80

CHIX

12:33:57

1320

165.00

CHIX

12:39:23

389

165.00

CHIX

12:39:23

931

165.00

CHIX

12:44:05

135

164.90

CHIX

12:44:05

500

164.90

CHIX

12:44:05

500

164.90

CHIX

12:44:05

185

164.90

CHIX

12:50:31

1,320

164.80

XLON

13:09:02

566

164.70

CHIX

13:09:02

754

164.70

CHIX

13:10:02

577

164.50

CHIX

13:10:02

743

164.50

CHIX

13:11:02

626

164.40

CHIX

13:12:48

694

164.40

CHIX

13:19:33

572

164.20

CHIX

13:20:02

519

164.30

CHIX

13:20:02

500

164.30

CHIX

13:20:02

301

164.30

CHIX

13:56:27

1,320

164.50

CHIX

14:20:03

905

164.30

XLON

14:20:03

415

164.30

XLON

14:52:10

95

164.10

XLON

15:25:48

1320

164.60

CHIX

15:33:51

2

165.20

CHIX

15:39:03

1,318

165.20

CHIX

15:40:01

1,320

165.20

CHIX

15:41:18

1320

165.00

CHIX

15:44:09

1,320

164.90

CHIX

15:50:12

697

164.40

CHIX

16:01:43

1700

164.55

Aquis

16:01:43

1,700

164.55

BATE

16:01:43

1700

164.55

CHIX

16:01:43

1700

164.55

TRQX

16:01:43

547

164.55

Aquis

16:01:43

728

164.55

CHIX

16:01:43

425

164.55

BATE

16:01:43

3,300

164.55

Aquis

16:01:43

3,300

164.55

BATE

16:01:43

3,300

164.55

CHIX

16:01:43

3,300

164.55

TRQX

16:02:00

547

164.60

Aquis

16:02:00

299

164.60

BATE

16:02:00

597

164.60

TRQX

16:04:13

600

164.60

BATE

16:04:15

657

164.60

BATE

16:04:15

600

164.60

BATE

16:14:08

234

164.50

CHIX

16:15:50

1,320

164.90

CHIX

16:27:59

6

164.80

Aquis

16:28:39

345

164.70

CHIX

16:28:42

853

164.70

CHIX

16:29:50

122

164.70

CHIX

16:35:23

5,984

165.10

XLON

16:35:23

446

165.10

XLON

16:35:23

179

165.10

XLON

16:35:23

7500

165.10

XLON

16:35:23

126

165.10

XLON

16:35:23

160

165.10

XLON

16:35:23

145

165.10

XLON

16:35:23

8172

165.10

XLON

16:35:23

8097

165.10

XLON

16:35:23

32

165.10

XLON

16:35:23

1,983

165.10

XLON

16:35:23

3,093

165.10

XLON

16:35:23

151

165.10

XLON

16:35:23

5929

165.10

XLON

16:35:23

13,025

165.10

XLON

16:35:23

4,830

165.10

XLON

16:35:23

7

165.10

XLON

16:35:23

1,818

165.10

XLON

16:35:23

588

165.10

XLON

16:35:23

1

165.10

XLON

16:35:23

1297

165.10

XLON

16:35:23

611

165.10

XLON

16:35:23

3336

165.10

XLON

16:35:23

10,231

165.10

XLON

16:35:23

6,941

165.10

XLON

16:35:23

3,261

165.10

XLON

16:35:23

786

165.10

XLON

16:35:23

24,648

165.10

XLON


© 2023 PR Newswire
