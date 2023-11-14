FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.

Date of Purchase 13 November 2023 Number of ordinary shares purchased 184,307 Weighted average price paid (p) 165.12 Highest price paid (p) 167.00 Lowest price paid (p) 164.10

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 89,436,956 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 661,258,059. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 13 November 2023 is 661,258,059. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup:

Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

corporate.comms@firstgroup.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354 Contacts at Brunswick PR:

Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959 Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:

Nicholas How / John Fishley

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:

James Agnew / Jack Wood

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited

Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume XLON 165.09 116,112 BATE 164.57 7,620 CHIX 165.43 48,838 TRQX 164.57 5,637 Aquis 164.55 6,100

Individual transactions:

Transaction Time Volume Price (GBp) Platform