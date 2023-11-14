FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14
FirstGroup plc
Transaction in own shares
FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.
Date of Purchase
13 November 2023
Number of ordinary shares purchased
184,307
Weighted average price paid (p)
165.12
Highest price paid (p)
167.00
Lowest price paid (p)
164.10
Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 89,436,956 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 661,258,059. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.
The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 13 November 2023 is 661,258,059. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Transaction details
Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
ISIN: GB0003452173
Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited
Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22
Timezone: GMT
Currency: GBp
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregated volume
XLON
165.09
116,112
BATE
164.57
7,620
CHIX
165.43
48,838
TRQX
164.57
5,637
Aquis
164.55
6,100
Individual transactions:
Transaction Time
Volume
Price (GBp)
Platform
8:13:20
898
166.10
CHIX
8:13:20
422
166.10
CHIX
8:15:23
1,320
165.80
CHIX
8:49:40
382
166.50
CHIX
8:49:40
938
166.50
CHIX
9:04:55
1320
166.40
CHIX
9:12:53
500
166.30
CHIX
9:12:53
820
166.30
CHIX
9:12:54
390
166.20
CHIX
9:12:54
390
166.20
CHIX
9:12:54
390
166.20
CHIX
9:41:35
976
167.00
CHIX
9:41:35
344
167.00
CHIX
9:48:33
1,320
166.80
CHIX
9:58:12
1,194
166.60
CHIX
9:58:12
126
166.60
CHIX
10:31:33
684
166.80
CHIX
10:31:33
500
166.80
CHIX
10:31:33
136
166.80
CHIX
10:39:00
310
166.70
CHIX
10:39:00
1,010
166.70
CHIX
11:23:12
1320
166.60
CHIX
11:24:11
250
166.60
CHIX
11:24:11
500
166.60
CHIX
11:24:11
570
166.60
CHIX
11:34:41
820
166.40
CHIX
11:34:41
500
166.40
CHIX
11:58:21
485
166.10
CHIX
11:58:21
781
166.10
CHIX
11:58:21
54
166.10
CHIX
12:32:31
6
166.00
TRQX
12:32:31
34
166.00
TRQX
12:32:55
39
165.70
BATE
12:32:59
1,320
165.10
CHIX
12:33:00
837
164.80
CHIX
12:33:57
1320
165.00
CHIX
12:39:23
389
165.00
CHIX
12:39:23
931
165.00
CHIX
12:44:05
135
164.90
CHIX
12:44:05
500
164.90
CHIX
12:44:05
500
164.90
CHIX
12:44:05
185
164.90
CHIX
12:50:31
1,320
164.80
XLON
13:09:02
566
164.70
CHIX
13:09:02
754
164.70
CHIX
13:10:02
577
164.50
CHIX
13:10:02
743
164.50
CHIX
13:11:02
626
164.40
CHIX
13:12:48
694
164.40
CHIX
13:19:33
572
164.20
CHIX
13:20:02
519
164.30
CHIX
13:20:02
500
164.30
CHIX
13:20:02
301
164.30
CHIX
13:56:27
1,320
164.50
CHIX
14:20:03
905
164.30
XLON
14:20:03
415
164.30
XLON
14:52:10
95
164.10
XLON
15:25:48
1320
164.60
CHIX
15:33:51
2
165.20
CHIX
15:39:03
1,318
165.20
CHIX
15:40:01
1,320
165.20
CHIX
15:41:18
1320
165.00
CHIX
15:44:09
1,320
164.90
CHIX
15:50:12
697
164.40
CHIX
16:01:43
1700
164.55
Aquis
16:01:43
1,700
164.55
BATE
16:01:43
1700
164.55
CHIX
16:01:43
1700
164.55
TRQX
16:01:43
547
164.55
Aquis
16:01:43
728
164.55
CHIX
16:01:43
425
164.55
BATE
16:01:43
3,300
164.55
Aquis
16:01:43
3,300
164.55
BATE
16:01:43
3,300
164.55
CHIX
16:01:43
3,300
164.55
TRQX
16:02:00
547
164.60
Aquis
16:02:00
299
164.60
BATE
16:02:00
597
164.60
TRQX
16:04:13
600
164.60
BATE
16:04:15
657
164.60
BATE
16:04:15
600
164.60
BATE
16:14:08
234
164.50
CHIX
16:15:50
1,320
164.90
CHIX
16:27:59
6
164.80
Aquis
16:28:39
345
164.70
CHIX
16:28:42
853
164.70
CHIX
16:29:50
122
164.70
CHIX
16:35:23
5,984
165.10
XLON
16:35:23
446
165.10
XLON
16:35:23
179
165.10
XLON
16:35:23
7500
165.10
XLON
16:35:23
126
165.10
XLON
16:35:23
160
165.10
XLON
16:35:23
145
165.10
XLON
16:35:23
8172
165.10
XLON
16:35:23
8097
165.10
XLON
16:35:23
32
165.10
XLON
16:35:23
1,983
165.10
XLON
16:35:23
3,093
165.10
XLON
16:35:23
151
165.10
XLON
16:35:23
5929
165.10
XLON
16:35:23
13,025
165.10
XLON
16:35:23
4,830
165.10
XLON
16:35:23
7
165.10
XLON
16:35:23
1,818
165.10
XLON
16:35:23
588
165.10
XLON
16:35:23
1
165.10
XLON
16:35:23
1297
165.10
XLON
16:35:23
611
165.10
XLON
16:35:23
3336
165.10
XLON
16:35:23
10,231
165.10
XLON
16:35:23
6,941
165.10
XLON
16:35:23
3,261
165.10
XLON
16:35:23
786
165.10
XLON
16:35:23
24,648
165.10
XLON