Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854943 | ISIN: BE0003565737 | Ticker-Symbol: KDB
Tradegate
14.11.23
09:05 Uhr
51,00 Euro
-0,08
-0,16 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
KBC GROEP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KBC GROEP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,7050,7209:32
50,7050,7209:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.11.2023 | 08:10
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KBC Groep: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 6 November 2023 and 10 November 2023, included:

DateNo. of sharesTotal priceAverage priceLowest priceHighest price
06-11-2023105 000€ 5 636 810€ 53.68€ 53.46€ 54.30
07-11-2023105 000€ 5 583 055€ 53.17€ 52.90€ 53.66
08-11-2023130 000€ 6 764 251€ 52.03€ 51.80€ 52.88
09-11-2023140 000€ 7 280 616€ 52.00€ 49.29€ 53.30
10-11-202342 804€ 2 170 538€ 50.71€ 50.30€ 51.30

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 5 661 069 on 10 November 2023.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

Attachment

  • 20231114-pb-buyback-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/44fa140b-536b-4364-90ba-f43b4d86cc90)

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.