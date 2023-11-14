DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 14-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 November 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 13 November 2023 it purchased a total of 86,513 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 36,513 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.188 GBP1.028 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.170 GBP1.020 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.176701 GBP1.024433

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 657,886,628 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1480 1.178 XDUB 08:05:12 00067712837TRLO0 2726 1.176 XDUB 10:15:22 00067715111TRLO0 7180 1.176 XDUB 11:19:40 00067716400TRLO0 1380 1.170 XDUB 11:31:02 00067716574TRLO0 2500 1.170 XDUB 11:31:02 00067716573TRLO0 5014 1.170 XDUB 12:13:54 00067717245TRLO0 2566 1.172 XDUB 13:43:01 00067718732TRLO0 3706 1.172 XDUB 13:43:01 00067718731TRLO0 1210 1.180 XDUB 14:37:55 00067720197TRLO0 4000 1.180 XDUB 14:37:55 00067720196TRLO0 2400 1.178 XDUB 14:39:39 00067720240TRLO0 1462 1.178 XDUB 14:39:39 00067720239TRLO0 2253 1.178 XDUB 14:39:39 00067720238TRLO0 3102 1.178 XDUB 15:05:55 00067721209TRLO0 3700 1.178 XDUB 15:05:55 00067721208TRLO0 693 1.188 XDUB 16:06:22 00067723752TRLO0 4628 1.188 XDUB 16:06:22 00067723751TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5648 102.40 XLON 11:24:10 00067716499TRLO0 3000 102.40 XLON 11:24:10 00067716500TRLO0 1542 102.00 XLON 11:31:02 00067716575TRLO0 2995 102.00 XLON 11:31:02 00067716576TRLO0 692 102.00 XLON 11:31:02 00067716577TRLO0 5337 102.00 XLON 14:04:02 00067719271TRLO0 6298 102.80 XLON 14:39:39 00067720237TRLO0 5028 102.60 XLON 14:44:43 00067720409TRLO0 531 102.60 XLON 14:44:43 00067720410TRLO0 5442 102.80 XLON 15:20:49 00067721677TRLO0

