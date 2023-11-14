Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
14.11.23
08:02 Uhr
1,176 Euro
+0,008
+0,68 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1801,21809:40
Dow Jones News
14.11.2023 | 08:31
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
14-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
14 November 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 13 November 2023 it purchased a total of 86,513 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     36,513 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.188     GBP1.028 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.170     GBP1.020 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.176701    GBP1.024433

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 657,886,628 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1480       1.178         XDUB      08:05:12      00067712837TRLO0 
2726       1.176         XDUB      10:15:22      00067715111TRLO0 
7180       1.176         XDUB      11:19:40      00067716400TRLO0 
1380       1.170         XDUB      11:31:02      00067716574TRLO0 
2500       1.170         XDUB      11:31:02      00067716573TRLO0 
5014       1.170         XDUB      12:13:54      00067717245TRLO0 
2566       1.172         XDUB      13:43:01      00067718732TRLO0 
3706       1.172         XDUB      13:43:01      00067718731TRLO0 
1210       1.180         XDUB      14:37:55      00067720197TRLO0 
4000       1.180         XDUB      14:37:55      00067720196TRLO0 
2400       1.178         XDUB      14:39:39      00067720240TRLO0 
1462       1.178         XDUB      14:39:39      00067720239TRLO0 
2253       1.178         XDUB      14:39:39      00067720238TRLO0 
3102       1.178         XDUB      15:05:55      00067721209TRLO0 
3700       1.178         XDUB      15:05:55      00067721208TRLO0 
693       1.188         XDUB      16:06:22      00067723752TRLO0 
4628       1.188         XDUB      16:06:22      00067723751TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
5648       102.40        XLON      11:24:10      00067716499TRLO0 
3000       102.40        XLON      11:24:10      00067716500TRLO0 
1542       102.00        XLON      11:31:02      00067716575TRLO0 
2995       102.00        XLON      11:31:02      00067716576TRLO0 
692       102.00        XLON      11:31:02      00067716577TRLO0 
5337       102.00        XLON      14:04:02      00067719271TRLO0 
6298       102.80        XLON      14:39:39      00067720237TRLO0 
5028       102.60        XLON      14:44:43      00067720409TRLO0 
531       102.60        XLON      14:44:43      00067720410TRLO0 
5442       102.80        XLON      15:20:49      00067721677TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  284575 
EQS News ID:  1772239 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1772239&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
