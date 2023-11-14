DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company 14-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 November 2023 Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("Custodian Property Income REIT" or the "Company") Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, is pleased to announce that the Company's Investment Manager, Richard Shepherd-Cross, will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on 21 November 2023 at 4:00pm. The presentation will provide an overview of, and update on, the Company based on its recently Quarterly trading update announced on 31 October 2023. No new material information will be provided. The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/custodian-property-income-reit-plc/register-investor Investors who already follow Custodian Property Income REIT on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited. - Ends - For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com FTI Consulting Richard Sunderland / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

