

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa plc (Informa plc), a business intelligence, academic publishing, and exhibitions group, Tuesday said it is raising its full-year outlook after strong performance year-to- date, across the portfolio.



The company now expects full-year revenue to be 3.15 billion pounds, up from the previous outlook of 3.05 billion pounds. Adjusted operating profit guidance has been increased to 840 million pounds from 790 million pounds earlier.



Informa said its revenue grew 31.7% for the 10-month period.



Informa also announced an extension of its share buyback program to 1.15 billion pounds, an increase of 150 million pounds, through March 7, 2024, when the company's full-year results are scheduled to be reported.



