Former Head of European Broker Distribution for Lloyd's to Support Momentum in Europe

Accelerant, a data-driven risk exchange connecting underwriters of specialty insurance with risk capital providers, today announced that Gabriella Engstrand will join the team as Head of Distribution Europe. Starting in January, Engstrand will lead Accelerant's expansion in Europe focusing on strategy and development of existing and future markets. Accelerant currently has licenses to trade in 30 EEA countries.

A business development executive with 17 years of experience in insurance, Engstrand most recently served as the European Head of Broker Distribution for leading reinsurance and insurance marketplace Lloyd's of London. There, she led the implementation of the distribution strategy across the region with a strong focus towards driving proximity between the market and regional stakeholders. Before that, Engstrom was at Söderberg Partners, one of the Nordic region's leading financial advisers and brokers of insurance and financial services.

"I am delighted to welcome Gabriella to Accelerant," said Jeff Radke, CEO and co-founder of Accelerant. "Gabriella has exceptional experience and knowledge across the entire European region, which will be critical as we build on Accelerant's momentum in the region. She has a deep understanding of the challenges facing the best MGAs in the legacy value chain and brings a wealth of practical insights to help those specialty underwriters and MGAs gain the benefits of Accelerant Risk Exchange."

Accelerant specializes in serving a carefully selected network of Members in the managing general underwriter and program administrator space across the United States, UK, Canada and Europe. The Accelerant Risk Exchange provides data and insights to drive growth for its Members at the same time connecting them with risk capital providers that welcome their curated portfolios of specialty risk.

Engstrand will lead the development of existing and new markets in Europe focusing on empowering specialty underwriters with Accelerant's proprietary Risk Exchange platform.

ABOUT ACCELERANT

Accelerant is a data-driven risk exchange connecting underwriters of specialty insurance risk with risk capital providers. Accelerant was founded in 2018 by a group of longtime insurance industry executives and technology experts who shared a vision of rebuilding the way risk is exchanged so that it works better, for everyone. The Accelerant Group was awarded an "A-" financial strength rating by A.M. Best which recently affirmed the Group's stable outlook.

