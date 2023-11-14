

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The PACIFIC-2 Phase III trial for Imfinzi or durvalumab concurrently administered with chemoradiotherapy did not achieve statistical significance for the primary endpoint of progression-free survival or PFS compared to chemoradiotherapy alone for the treatment of patients with unresectable, Stage III non-small cell lung cancer, AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) said in a statement on Tuesday.



Imfinzi sequentially administered after platinum-based chemoradiotherapy or CRT is the established, global standard of care for the treatment of unresectable, Stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) based on the results of the PACIFIC Phase III trial.



The PACIFIC-2 trial was initiated to evaluate concurrent Imfinzi administration with CRT, with the aim of addressing patients who progress or discontinue treatment during CRT and are therefore ineligible for the PACIFIC regimen.



According to the company, initial analysis of the safety and tolerability for Imfinzi and CRT in this patient population showed that the profiles were broadly consistent with the known profiles of these treatments, although there was an increased rate of infection observed during the concurrent treatment period in the experimental arm.



