

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L), a British aerospace, defence and nuclear engineering services provider, Tuesday reported profit before tax of 136.1 million pounds for the first half, significantly higher than 51.2 million pounds in the comparable period last year, primarily helped by growth in revenue as well as decline in costs.



Operating costs declined to 2.033 billion pounds from 2.071 billion pounds and finance costs reduced to 24.3 million pounds from 38.3 million pounds.



Excluding special items, underlying profit before tax increased to 140.4 million pounds from 105.6 million pounds a year ago.



Net profit was 102.5 million pounds or 19.9p per share, up from 34.6 million pounds or 6.7p per share in the previous year.



Underlying profit rose to 103.5 million pounds or 20.1p per share from 80.1 million pounds or 15.5p per share last year.



Revenue for the period grew to 2.177 billion pounds from 2.144 billion pounds in the previous year.



The company has declared an interim dividend of 1.7 pence per share, payable on January 19, to shareholders on the register on November 24.



For the full year, the company's outlook remains intact.



