Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPU LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Nov-2023 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.6657 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6535719 CODE: TIPU LN ISIN: LU1452600270 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPU LN Sequence No.: 284655 EQS News ID: 1772539 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 14, 2023 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)