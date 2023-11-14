

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Land Securities Group Plc. (LAND.L) reported that its loss attributable to shareholders of the parent for the six months ended 30 September 2023 narrowed to 181 million pounds or 24.4 pence per share from 190 million pounds or 25.7 pence per share in the prior year.



EPRA earnings per share were 26.7 pence compared to 26.6 pence in the previous year.



Revenues for the period grew to 412 million pounds from 394 million pounds in the prior year.



The company reiterated its guidance for EPRA earnings per share this year to be broadly stable vs last year's underlying level of 50.1 pence, before returning to growth next year. The company continues to expect its dividend to grow by a low single digit percentage per year over these two years.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken